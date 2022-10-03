ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 11

Amy C Vassar
3d ago

Ft Myers was in the cone of the storm for several days. You can only blame yourself if you didn’t evacuate. The colleges evacuated

Reply(2)
6
purple owl
3d ago

the ones who wanted to evacuate had plenty of time. the ones that chose to stay, stayed. quit blaming our Governor.

Reply
5
Related
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Gizmodo

The Floodwaters in Florida Are Toxic and Dangerous, Officials Warn

When Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 storm last week, it left behind a trail of destruction that killed dozens of people amid flash floods, severely damaged homes, and inundated cars and streets. The devastation has also triggered new environmental concerns: serious leaks of chemicals, sewage, and oil.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve probably seen pink jellyfish officially known as “pink meanies”. But what is it?. According to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, it was first spotted in the gulf in the early 2000′s.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Island#Florida Residents Reeling#Hurricane Ian
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
MATLACHA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy