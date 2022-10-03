Read full article on original website
Amy C Vassar
3d ago
Ft Myers was in the cone of the storm for several days. You can only blame yourself if you didn’t evacuate. The colleges evacuated
6
purple owl
3d ago
the ones who wanted to evacuate had plenty of time. the ones that chose to stay, stayed. quit blaming our Governor.
5
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
The Floodwaters in Florida Are Toxic and Dangerous, Officials Warn
When Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 storm last week, it left behind a trail of destruction that killed dozens of people amid flash floods, severely damaged homes, and inundated cars and streets. The devastation has also triggered new environmental concerns: serious leaks of chemicals, sewage, and oil.
Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves. The new figures...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Pink meanies spotted on Florida and Alabama beaches
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been on social media in the past week, you’ve probably seen pink jellyfish officially known as “pink meanies”. But what is it?. According to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, it was first spotted in the gulf in the early 2000′s.
Sanibel Island survivors share how they fought to stay alive through Ian
Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, leaving devastation in its wake. Now, survivors from Sanibel Island are sharing their emotional stories of survival.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: Bridge Repairs To Pine Island Completed Ahead Of Schedule
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island. On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite work and complete repairs
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Shrimpers who rode out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats are struggling to find work after the devastating storm swept through Florida. The Fort Myers Beach area was home to the largest commercial shrimping fleet in the Gulf of Mexico, but now, workers Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan Lopez are out of a job indefinitely.
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
Floridians weigh whether to stay or go post-Hurricane Ian
We asked our Axios Tampa Bay readers this week if Hurricane Ian made them second-guess living in Tampa Bay, or in Florida in general. For most of the roughly 20 who responded, Ian was the last straw — or at least a big motivator — to consider moving.
