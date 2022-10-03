ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcarthur, OH

Dever Named Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8c2D_0iKRT5ap00

MCARTHUR – Melissa Dever, BSW, LSW, was recently named Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), according to Charles Harper, President of the AAA7 Board of Trustees.

Dever joins the AAA7 from the Alzheimer’s Association, where she has most recently served as the Program Director of the Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. Other work experience includes Director of the Patient Navigator Program at Holzer Health Systems, and previously with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 where she served as an Assessor/Case Manager, according to a press release from the Area Agency on Aging District 7. Dever earned her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Rio Grande.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 administers home and community based support programs for older adults and those with disabilities utilizing federal, state and local funding for a variety of programs and services in a ten-county southern Ohio area including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

In her new role, Dever will serve as the chief administrator, directing the affairs of the AAA7 and maintaining responsibility for the implementation of policies and programs for the benefit of older adults and/or at risk individuals. She will also be representing the Agency at national, state and local level meetings and conferences, and will advocate on behalf of the population served by the Agency.

Dever is a lifelong resident of Vinton County and lives on a small farm with her husband and three children. Dever raises horses and loves to go horseback riding and camping with her family. She currently coaches grade school volleyball and has coached other various sports over the years.

“I am honored to join the AAA7 as the new Executive Director,” said Dever in the press release. “I feel as though I’ve come full circle, as I worked at the AAA7 for eight years early on in my career and this work ignited my passion for working with the geriatric population. I am beyond excited to lead my fellow professionals and serve my Southeastern Ohio community.”

For more information about the Area Agency on Aging District 7, call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana

According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#The Area Agency#Aging District#Lsw#Holzer Health Systems#Adams Brown
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ross, OH
City
Mcarthur, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
wfxb.com

A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony

A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whbc.com

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
DAYTON, OH
WFMJ.com

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
sciotopost.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight

OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
wnewsj.com

Man guilty of abduction, gets prison

WILMINGTON — A Mount Orab man gets jail time after pleading guilty to an abduction charge. On Wednesday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Michael Wright, 36, to a year in prison on one count of felony 3 abduction. The prison sentence will run consecutively with a separate prison sentence for failure to comply in Vinton County.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
266
Followers
147
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy