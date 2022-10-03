Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Where's the Market Bottom?
In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
Zacks.com
Is IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) a Strong ETF Right Now?
CSML - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th
EC - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days. Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus. Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote. Ecopetrol has a...
Zacks.com
CTSH vs. WIT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
CTSH - Free Report) or Wipro Limited (. WIT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Watch Despite Market Mayhem
Mounting inflation in the United States is a key concern, implying that market volatility is still rampant. To tame the red-hot inflation, the Fed has hiked interest rates 300 basis points so far this year. The central bank further vowed to raise interest rates to drag down inflation to its 2% target at best by 2025. Soaring interest rates will continue to increase the cost of borrowing, which in turn, will persistently affect consumer spending. In fact, the Fed also warned of economic hardship going forward.
Zacks.com
Is SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
ONEV - Free Report) was launched on 12/02/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know
CHK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.65, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
TIXT or AQUA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
TIXT - Free Report) and Evoqua Water (. AQUA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
Zacks.com
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
HON - Free Report) closed at $173.25, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
UGP vs. PBA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
UGP - Free Report) or Pembina Pipeline (. PBA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong...
Zacks.com
CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 45% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
CF - Free Report) shares have gained 44.8% so far this year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 26.8% over the same time frame. Moreover, it topped the S&P 500’s 20.6% decline over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors behind this...
Zacks.com
Is AZZ (AZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
IDACORP (IDA) Gains From Regular Investments in Clean Assets
IDACORP Inc.’s (. IDA - Free Report) ongoing capital investments, improvement in economic conditions, customer growth, cost management and focus on producing more electricity from clean sources are driving its performance. This Zacks Rank#3 (Hold) stock has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 2.7%. Competition...
Zacks.com
Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) is an personal computing, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (. SBSW - Free Report) is...
Zacks.com
Can Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
CTVA - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this agriculture has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 15.66%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Wingstop (WING) Stock Jumps 6.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?
WING - Free Report) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $137.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks. Wingstop’s...
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.01, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural...
Comments / 0