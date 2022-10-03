Read full article on original website
Riverside Cemetery Notice
The staff at Riverside Cemetery is asking for all grave site decorations to be removed by Saturday, October 15th in preparations for the winter season. Winter decorations may be placed beginning Tuesday, November 1st. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Weekend Events for Oct. 7th-9th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Blackhawk Waterways CVB. October 8th Prophetstown will celebrate Harvest Days with many events such as arts and crafts, vendors, pumpkin painting, kids activities and more. Along with food vendors, local businesses will be offering special sales and activities. October 7th you are invited to a 1st...
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is Coming to Rock Falls in 2023
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be making a stop in Rock Falls next year. From August 31st to September 4th the traveling memorial will be set up at RB&W Park for all to experience. Spanning over 300 feet from end to end this traveling memorial helps bring the memorial in Washington D.C., to those who may not otherwise see it.
Harvest Days This Saturday
Harvest Days will fill Prophetstown’s Main Street and Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday for a day of crafts food and activities. This year Main Street will be closed to traffic between E. Railroad St. and Third St. starting at 6:00AM until approximately 5:00PM to accommodate vendors. The...
Blessing Of The Animals (photos)
On Tuesday to celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, Pastor Tiffany Garcea of the Erie United Methodist Church held a “Blessing of the Animals” at Heritage Park in Erie. St. Francis of Assisi is remembered for his love for animals and nature. “We bless animals...
Fall Harvest Machinery; Big, Slow, Meet With Caution (photos)
The harvest season in the area is always anxiously anticipated by local farmers as they head to their fields to bring in the crops. Decades ago, motorists would not have too many concerns about encountering the occasional farmer on a rural road hauling crops or moving equipment. Today, the scenario has changed drastically.
Panther Points Preview; Bureau Valley (video)
As the Football Panthers head into the final third of their season they need to collect two wins to be playoff eligible. This Friday they will host the 1-5 Bureau Valley Storm. The Panthers are looking to build on last Saturday’s win over Harvard to make a late season push....
