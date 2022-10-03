Read full article on original website
Sterling Alderman Would Like to Broadcast Council Meetings Like They Do in Rock Falls
The City of Rock Falls uses a access channel to broadcast City Council meetings as well as a place for the residents to get important information from the city. One Sterling Alderman is asking the question, why Sterling cannot do that. Sterling Alderman Wise brought the question up at the...
Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting
With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
Weekend Events for Oct. 7th-9th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Blackhawk Waterways CVB. October 8th Prophetstown will celebrate Harvest Days with many events such as arts and crafts, vendors, pumpkin painting, kids activities and more. Along with food vendors, local businesses will be offering special sales and activities. October 7th you are invited to a 1st...
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Harvest Days This Saturday
Harvest Days will fill Prophetstown’s Main Street and Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday for a day of crafts food and activities. This year Main Street will be closed to traffic between E. Railroad St. and Third St. starting at 6:00AM until approximately 5:00PM to accommodate vendors. The...
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is Coming to Rock Falls in 2023
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be making a stop in Rock Falls next year. From August 31st to September 4th the traveling memorial will be set up at RB&W Park for all to experience. Spanning over 300 feet from end to end this traveling memorial helps bring the memorial in Washington D.C., to those who may not otherwise see it.
Jo Daviess Co. state’s attorney challenges ‘No Cash Bail’ provisions in Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf challenges the constitutionality of the “No Cash Bail” provisions of the Illinois “SAFE-T Act” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The suit comes before the January 1 enactment of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
Dixon Police Announce Trick or Treat Times
The Dixon Police Department announces the Trick-or-Treat times for children this Halloween Season will be Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while also handing out candy as well. Citizens are also asked to illuminate their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
Peru Attorney Fires Back at La Salle in Text, Letter
The drama that started with improper dumping and led to an aborted effort to de-annex 50 acres from La Salle to Peru has turned personal, it would seem, at least according to a testy text message and a follow-up formal complaint letter. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting,...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Freeport man celebrates 100th birthday
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gathered in Freeport on Tuesday as Paul Fry celebrated his 100th birthday. Fry lived to see historical events throughout his lifetime, originally from Cedarville and spent several years as an author of the Cedarville Historical Society. Fry served in the military and is...
QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
Obituary- Norden W. Scanlan
Norden W. Scanlan, age 84, of Tampico, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling. Norden was born April 2, 1938 in Rock Falls the son of William and Cecelia (Martenson) Scanlan. He married Mary Jane Bumphrey on January 21, 1956 in Clinton, IA. He owned and operated Eikenberry Sheet Metal for many years. Norden loved his family, music and playing cards. He was always the first to pull out his guitar at family gatherings. And nobody left without playing a game of euchre.
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.
Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
