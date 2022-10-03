ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022. Website:...
City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
Ocean Beach Oktoberfest

San Diego’s Wildest Oktoberfest is turning 20 in 2022 and it’s going to be a celebration to remember. The organizers behind Ocean Beach Oktoberfest announce the return of their annual event set for October 7-8 in Ocean Beach where Newport meets the beach.
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
