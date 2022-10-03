Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Mayor Todd Gloria: I’m not doing enough to combat homelessness crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After The Lucky Duck Foundation’s powerful press conference calling out Mayor Gloria for being a failure, he finally responded to the group when a reporter asked him about it during his monthly press briefing. NBA Hall of Famer and San Diego icon Bill Walton...
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
kusi.com
John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022. Website:...
kusi.com
City implements new tenting ordinance to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to address the increase in homelessness on the streets of San Diego, the City has recently passed a policy which would require the unhoused to remove their tents and encampments during the day. Michael McConnel, homeless advocate, says he hasn’t seen any...
kusi.com
Residents campaign against measure to raise building height limit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are less than five weeks until election day, and people in San Diego have big decisions to make on this year’s ballot. Measure C will determine whether or not the 30-foot Height Limit will be lifted in the Midway District. The campaign against...
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
kusi.com
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
kusi.com
Gubernatorial debate confirmed between Gov. Newsom and Sen. Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senator Brian Dahle are going head to head in late October in a gubernatorial debate. The meeting of the two candidates has been confirmed to take place just two weeks before election day. Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle joined KUSI on “Good...
kusi.com
Becca Williams, candidate for San Diego Unified- District C
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams wants San Diego Unified to restore traditional grading, and honors courses permanently. Williams joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss her candidacy in the San Diego Unified School Board District C race.
kusi.com
Ocean Beach Oktoberfest
San Diego’s Wildest Oktoberfest is turning 20 in 2022 and it’s going to be a celebration to remember. The organizers behind Ocean Beach Oktoberfest announce the return of their annual event set for October 7-8 in Ocean Beach where Newport meets the beach.
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
New push to discourage homeless encampments across San Diego
San Diego Police were in the East Village Tuesday asking the unsheltered to take down their tents during the day
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
kusi.com
New book on pandemic leadership called “Gone Viral: How Covid Drove the World Insane”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new book “Gone Viral: How Covid Drove the World Insane” takes a closer look at the handling of the COVID-10 pandemic and how many leaders could, and should, have handled it better. Author Justin Hart, founder of The Rational Ground Conference, joined...
kusi.com
Savannah Cannon, female Marine in Afghanistan, authors new book “Corporal Cannon”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – She wasn’t even old enough to drink alcohol when she was fighting in a Afghani war zone. Corporal Savannah Cannon was a tactical data networking specialist when she went to Afghanistan in 2010, leaving behind everyone she knew. Corporal Cannon joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
Lia’s Lumpia Opening Communal Space with New Restaurant in Barrio Logan
Food Truck Owner to Introduce New Filipino Concept Called Milagros in 2023
kusi.com
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
