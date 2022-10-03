ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Two Florida deputies shot by friendly fire

(FLORIDA) — A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach. When deputies entered the home a pit bull charged and attacked a deputy prompting a second deputy to fire a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a gunshot to the upper thigh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Police searching for man missing in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road. His son said McGregor is showing...
FORT PIERCE, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What began as a robbery became a homicide. Now a 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a man near Lantana. Reginald Owens also pleaded guilty to armed robbery during a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer. He sentenced Owens to concurrent prison terms of 25 years, with the sentence being the mandatory minimum.
LANTANA, FL
cw34.com

Slain woman's family wants justice

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Family members are grieving over the death of a Jensen Beach woman who died exactly one year ago, October 6, 2021. The victim was in a car with her boyfriend when someone started shooting, fatally wounding the woman. A makeshift shrine with pink...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputy shoots suspect, mother after man threatens to stab her

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot by Palm Beach County deputies and sent to the hospital during an armed incident in unincorporated Delray Beach Monday night. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Madison Road, where they found a man who was threatening to stab his mother and kill himself.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
WPBF News 25

Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

