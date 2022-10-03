MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO