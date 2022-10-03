Read full article on original website
Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
cbs12.com
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
850wftl.com
The Docket: Two Florida deputies shot by friendly fire
(FLORIDA) — A Palm Beach County deputy was shot by another deputy who was trying to shoot a dog while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach. When deputies entered the home a pit bull charged and attacked a deputy prompting a second deputy to fire a shot, hitting the pit bull. The bullet went through the animal and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a gunshot to the upper thigh.
cw34.com
Police searching for man missing in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road. His son said McGregor is showing...
cw34.com
Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
What began as a robbery became a homicide. Now a 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a man near Lantana. Reginald Owens also pleaded guilty to armed robbery during a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer. He sentenced Owens to concurrent prison terms of 25 years, with the sentence being the mandatory minimum.
Click10.com
Man shot at Lauderhill gas station, crashes twice trying to drive to hospital
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting that ended in a pair of crashes. It all started Wednesday night at a Valero gas station on busy State Road 7 just north of Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill. Police said the victim was at the gas station...
cw34.com
Slain woman's family wants justice
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Family members are grieving over the death of a Jensen Beach woman who died exactly one year ago, October 6, 2021. The victim was in a car with her boyfriend when someone started shooting, fatally wounding the woman. A makeshift shrine with pink...
Police officer struck by vehicle while assisting stranded motorist
A Riviera Beach police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranding motorist.
WSVN-TV
Tensions flare as attorneys for Broward man accused of raping teen in 1995 clash with prosecutors
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court hearing for a Lighthouse Point man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the mid-1990s led to tense moments between the suspect’s attorneys and prosecutors. At issue on Thursday was whether or not Louis Bianculli should be released on bond...
WPBF News 25
Deputy shoots suspect, mother after man threatens to stab her
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot by Palm Beach County deputies and sent to the hospital during an armed incident in unincorporated Delray Beach Monday night. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Madison Road, where they found a man who was threatening to stab his mother and kill himself.
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy shoots attacking dog while serving search warrant, bullet hits other deputy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy is recovering after accidentally being shot by a fellow deputy who was trying to stop a dog from attacking them. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the two were executing a search warrant when the homeowner's dog charged at them and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy reportedly shot the dog to try and stop the attack.
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
WPBF News 25
Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
mycbs4.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
WSVN-TV
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
