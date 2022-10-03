ICYMI: 5 big stories you may not have seen in the A-J last week

Hey, folks! We hope your week is already off to a great start!

Texas Tech softball seals NIL deal

Members of the Texas Tech softball team reacted to the $10,000 NIL deals being offered by the Matador Club.

Read the story here: 'I bawled my eyes out': Tech softball’s Peyton Blythe, coach Craig Snider react to Matador Club NIL deals

Lubbock's curfew ordinance

The Lubbock City Council voted to renew the city's juvenile curfew ordinance following the second and final public hearing on the matter during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon .

Read the story here: Lubbock City Council gives final nod to curfew ordinance renewal, enforcement

Colder weather is officially upon us

Lubbock's historical climate data for September shows we can officially expect cooler weather as we head into autumn, and several forecasts have reinforced that area residents can expect temperatures to consistently remain below 90 degrees for the rest of the year.

Read the story here: Is it time to fall into colder weather? Cold fronts match Lubbock's historic climate data

Texas Tech sets records

Texas Tech once again sets records in enrollment, research and institutional advancement in the fall semester.

Read the story here: Texas Tech breaks records in enrollment, research and advancement

Tropicale Foods paleta facility on the way

Tropicale Foods, a California company well known for authentic Mexican paleta, has announced a Lubbock facility is in the works.

Read the story here: Tropicale Foods to open Lubbock paleta facility, add 500 jobs

