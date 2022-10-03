ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

8-3-1-3, FB: 7

(eight, three, one, three; FB: seven)

