Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
WDBJ7.com
Community Foundation of the NRV opens grant catalog
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is working to fund grants for area non-profits. The foundation has opened its grant catalog. It displays all the non-profits working with the foundation, along with bios of each organization and links to donate to their programs. The...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: A junior billiards player from Roanoke County is preparing for a world championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you play pool at Wolf’s Den Billiards in Roanoke, you might have encountered this 15-year-old phenom. Precilia Kinsley, otherwise known as “Killer P” has a keen eye and some amazing stick skills. In her teenage circle, she says her sport is a rarity.
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
WDBJ7.com
Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
Police searching for Virginia teen who went missing in California
According to police, 15-year-old Alena Mitchem, who is also known as Gracie, was last seen in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County on Sept. 22. She is described as 5'4" white female who weighs around 155 pounds with green eyes and dyed green hair.
WSET
The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
WDBJ7.com
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian brought wind and rain into our area, but it also brought a few rare and unusual birds for this area. Overnight storm events like what we saw with Ian can allow some unusual birds to enter our area because birds migrate at night.
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
Comments / 1