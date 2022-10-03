ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wytheville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community Foundation of the NRV opens grant catalog

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is working to fund grants for area non-profits. The foundation has opened its grant catalog. It displays all the non-profits working with the foundation, along with bios of each organization and links to donate to their programs. The...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
RADFORD, VA
WVNS

Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise

GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
NEWPORT, VA
WSET

The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
BECKLEY, WV

