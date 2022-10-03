ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Franco’s Ristorante Italiano

The air may be cooling off, but there are still good patio days that will come and go in the next month that you aren’t going to want to miss out on. Classically cool weather deserves a classically cool patio with something hearty to keep you warm. Franco’s Ristorante...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course

Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s

A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
FAIRFIELD, OH
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg

El Toro is creating a first of its kind, fast-casual restaurant featuring El Toro’s Mexican cuisine. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, confirmed El Toro Express is coming to Miamisburg on North Springboro Pike in a space that was previously a Burger King. “It’s a new project that...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Downtown Tipp City Preps for Harvest Beer Crawl

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The place to be on Friday, October 7th is Tipp City! They are hosting an event sure to draw out the ghouls and goblins. Don’t miss their fun event, the Harvest Beer Crawl. Click here for more information.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

New piercing-only studio opens in Oregon District

Golden Hour Piercings, a new piercing-only studio that offers high-end, fine jewelry, is now open in the Oregon District. “We’re just trying to bring that luxury experience here because we’re both from Dayton and piercing is what we live by,” said Olivia Hatton, co-owner of Golden Hour Piercings.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’

Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
MORAINE, OH
dayton.com

Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest

Tickets are now on sale for one of the largest, outdoor Halloween parties in the Miami Valley. The 36th annual Hauntfest returns to the Oregon District on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Andy Rowe, assistant general manager at Blind Bob’s and president of the Oregon District...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton

TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

Waynesville looking forward to busy 52nd Sauerkraut Festival

“Fantastic” is how this weekend’s 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is shaping up, according to a local leader. Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the annual Sauerkraut Festival, noted that the village of less than 4,000 residents usually swells to nearly 400,000 for the annual event.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Every Trail Challenge at Hills & Dales MetroPark

Every park, every trail – a fun challenge for everyone. After a two-year hiatus, Michelle and Brian Coleman are bringing back the Every Trail MetroPark Challenge with the first hike at Hills & Dales MetroPark on Oct. 22. The challenge runs through spring 2023 and is open to all Dayton Hikers members.
DAYTON, OH
103GBF

Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?

It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
DAYTON, OH

