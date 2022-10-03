Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Franco’s Ristorante Italiano
The air may be cooling off, but there are still good patio days that will come and go in the next month that you aren’t going to want to miss out on. Classically cool weather deserves a classically cool patio with something hearty to keep you warm. Franco’s Ristorante...
wyso.org
Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course
Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
Annual Sauerkraut Festival to Bring Over 11,000 Pounds of Sauerkraut to Warren County This Weekend
The festival boasts numerous ways to celebrate the German delicacy.
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
dayton.com
El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg
El Toro is creating a first of its kind, fast-casual restaurant featuring El Toro’s Mexican cuisine. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, confirmed El Toro Express is coming to Miamisburg on North Springboro Pike in a space that was previously a Burger King. “It’s a new project that...
WDTN
Downtown Tipp City Preps for Harvest Beer Crawl
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The place to be on Friday, October 7th is Tipp City! They are hosting an event sure to draw out the ghouls and goblins. Don’t miss their fun event, the Harvest Beer Crawl. Click here for more information.
dayton.com
New piercing-only studio opens in Oregon District
Golden Hour Piercings, a new piercing-only studio that offers high-end, fine jewelry, is now open in the Oregon District. “We’re just trying to bring that luxury experience here because we’re both from Dayton and piercing is what we live by,” said Olivia Hatton, co-owner of Golden Hour Piercings.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
dayton.com
Food truck rally, car show, movie screening happening in Huber Heights this weekend
The City of Huber Heights will be the place to be this weekend with a food truck rally, children’s activities, car show and movie screening. Bites In the Heights, a free event returning to the Rose Music Center at The Heights, is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
dayton.com
New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’
Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
dayton.com
Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest
Tickets are now on sale for one of the largest, outdoor Halloween parties in the Miami Valley. The 36th annual Hauntfest returns to the Oregon District on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Andy Rowe, assistant general manager at Blind Bob’s and president of the Oregon District...
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
dayton.com
New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene
Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton
TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati?
For trick or treating in the Queen City, only chocolate will suffice. The Kroger Co. reveals which beloved candy is flying off the shelves. The post What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
dayton.com
Waynesville looking forward to busy 52nd Sauerkraut Festival
“Fantastic” is how this weekend’s 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is shaping up, according to a local leader. Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the annual Sauerkraut Festival, noted that the village of less than 4,000 residents usually swells to nearly 400,000 for the annual event.
dayton.com
GET ACTIVE: Every Trail Challenge at Hills & Dales MetroPark
Every park, every trail – a fun challenge for everyone. After a two-year hiatus, Michelle and Brian Coleman are bringing back the Every Trail MetroPark Challenge with the first hike at Hills & Dales MetroPark on Oct. 22. The challenge runs through spring 2023 and is open to all Dayton Hikers members.
Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?
It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
