Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
Richland One Schools awarded $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland One Schools was awarded a $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. They are one of two schools in South Carolina chosen for the competitive grant. The grant will go towards funding BLAST (Building Lasting Aerospace and STEAM Trajectories) over...
Find a new career at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Hiring Event!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for you to apply!. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event starts Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.
DHEC hosting Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair Oct. 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting its Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair Oct. 5 from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at 2600 Bull Street and is free to the public and employees. Attendees will...
Blythewood H.S. switches to E-Learning Thursday following ‘active shooter’ hoax
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District announces plans to make a change in their schedule following threats made to several schools across the state including Blythewood High. School administrators say students, parents as well as employees have gone above and beyond while to go through some terrifying moments following calls reporting shots fired at the facility Wednesday. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the calls claiming there was an active shooter at the school were false, officials with Blythewood tell ABC Columbia News it was an “extremely stressful situation” that may have led to trauma and a need for counseling for many of their students and staff.
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
Local Living: Oktoberfest Celebrations
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it is time for Oktoberfest Columbia. The Oktoberfest Columbia event takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street. Admission is free. For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/. And over in Newberry, the annual Oktoberfest will be held...
Military leaders attend Governor’s Commanders Brief
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Military leaders from across South Carolina and Fort Gordon, Georgia attended the 2022 Governor’s Commanders Brief this morning at the Pastides Alumni Center. The leaders gave updates to Governor McMaster, South Carolina’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Will Grimsley, and other officials, on the...
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 7 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
Prisma Health providing free mammograms during “Lunch and Learn” event
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital will be providing free mammograms as part of their Women’s Center “Lunch and Learn” initiative. The event will take place on Sat., Oct. 8 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at 129 North Washington Street. Surgeon and breast...
DJJ Director looking to crack down on contraband
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Staffing at South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice continues to be a challenge, according to its Director Eden Hendrick. Hendrick told Senators Wednesday the Broad River Road campus has a 52 percent vacancy rate with 176 officer positions vacant agency wide. Hendrick explained while correctional officers,...
RCSD: gunshot reported at Blythewood HS a Hoax
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland School Dist. 2 says as report of a shot fired at Blythwood HS Wednesday was a hoax. In a statement a district official says, “This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.”
81ST READINESS DIVISION: New commanding general assumes duties at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Taking charge of the 81st Readiness Division, Robert Harter comes to South Carolina with decades of military experience. “It’s awesome to be here in Columbia, South Carolina,” Harter said. “This is a phenomenal community that’s patriotic and supports the Army.”. Robert...
TYRELL OWENS-RILEY: Columbia and law enforcement communities honor late CPD officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last month, a Columbia Police Officer unexpectedly died during a training exercise. Thursday morning, fellow officers, friends and family came to remember 31-year-old Tyrell Owens-Riley. In his 31 years on earth, Tyrell Owens-Riley served his country in the Marines and his community with the Columbia...
Orangeburg man lending a helping hand to Ian victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Many are looking to help those who were hurt and lost homes when Hurricane Ian hit. Efforts are being made right here in Orangeburg to get needed supplies to those in Florida. “It’s just so much suffering, you know and your heart go out for the...
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
