ithaca.com
Health Department Seeks Information About a Dog to Rule Out Rabies Infection
The Tompkins County Health Department must locate a dog that bit a person on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 PM, in front of 325 NY 79/West Seneca Street, in Ithaca. The dog is described as a female, black and brown, rottweiler puppy, around 4 months old. The puppy...
wxhc.com
Mammogram Bus in Cortland Next Week
The Lourdes Mobile Mammography Van will be at the Cortland County Health Department located at 60 Central Ave. next Thursday, October 13ths from 10am to 6pm. The Cancer services program is offering free mammograms to eligible uninsured women in the Cortland area. Results from the mammogram can go to the provider of your choice and insured women are also welcomed. No referral is needed.
wxhc.com
Cortland County HEAP Season Opens November 1st
Cortland County’s Department of Social Services has announced their 2022-23 Home Energy Assistance Program season is set to start November 1st. Income eligible Cortland County residents are able to sign up and won’t have to go to the Social Services office to file an application. They can instead fill one out online at mybenefits dot ny dot gov, or by calling 428-5400 to have an application mailed. The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP is federally funded energy assistance that aids with paying things like heating bills and furnace repairs/maintenance.
cnycentral.com
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Humane Society Welcomes 19 Rescued Dogs From Hurricane Ian
The Broome County Humane Society is taking initiative in helping some of the forgotten victims of Hurricane Ian. Partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation, they are bringing over 100 homeless dogs and cats from impacted regions of Florida to rescue facilities in the Northeast. BCHS was at the airport for the...
wxhc.com
Cortland Rep to Host Fall Fiber Arts Fest This Weekend
The Cortland Repertory Theater’s holding the Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival Saturday 9 AM-5 PM and Sunday 10 AM-3 PM. CRT’s 10th annual fundraiser takes place at the historic Little York Pavilion in Preble. Artistic Director of the Theater, Kerby Thompson recently stopped by the X101 studios...
wxhc.com
Tompkins Sheriffs Issue Xylazine Alert
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public safety alert regarding a recent string of drug overdoses where Narcan has either not been effective or has required multiple doses. This trend is believed to be the result of rising use of xylazine (zai-luh-zeen), an animal sedative that also...
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Local Veterans are now targets of scamming
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell has advised the community to be aware of a company out of Phoenix, Arizona, swindling local veterans out of money. The company is called “DD214 DIRECT” and reportedly solicits Veterans to let them file their DD214 with the County Clerk for a fee of $79. According to […]
Police looking for Target scooter thief
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
chronicle-express.com
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign
The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
Help Needed Finding Man with Medical Issues, Last Seen in Rome, NY on October 2, 2022
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man. Oneida County Rob Maciol says that 87-year-old Donald J. Majka has been missing for several days. Sheriff Maciol says, "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donald due to medical issues." A family member last saw Mr. Majka...
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
wxhc.com
Fall Festival Announced by Homer Central Schools
Fall is finally in the air and the Homer Central School District has announced the Homer Junior Highschool will be holding a fall festival on Saturday, October 22nd from 11am to 2pm at the Junior High School. An admission fee of $3 dollars will be for students aged 5 years...
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
