Cortland County, NY

Mammogram Bus in Cortland Next Week

The Lourdes Mobile Mammography Van will be at the Cortland County Health Department located at 60 Central Ave. next Thursday, October 13ths from 10am to 6pm. The Cancer services program is offering free mammograms to eligible uninsured women in the Cortland area. Results from the mammogram can go to the provider of your choice and insured women are also welcomed. No referral is needed.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Cortland County HEAP Season Opens November 1st

Cortland County’s Department of Social Services has announced their 2022-23 Home Energy Assistance Program season is set to start November 1st. Income eligible Cortland County residents are able to sign up and won’t have to go to the Social Services office to file an application. They can instead fill one out online at mybenefits dot ny dot gov, or by calling 428-5400 to have an application mailed. The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP is federally funded energy assistance that aids with paying things like heating bills and furnace repairs/maintenance.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
SYRACUSE, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Lifestyle
Cortland Rep to Host Fall Fiber Arts Fest This Weekend

The Cortland Repertory Theater’s holding the Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival Saturday 9 AM-5 PM and Sunday 10 AM-3 PM. CRT’s 10th annual fundraiser takes place at the historic Little York Pavilion in Preble. Artistic Director of the Theater, Kerby Thompson recently stopped by the X101 studios...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Tompkins Sheriffs Issue Xylazine Alert

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public safety alert regarding a recent string of drug overdoses where Narcan has either not been effective or has required multiple doses. This trend is believed to be the result of rising use of xylazine (zai-luh-zeen), an animal sedative that also...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
#Spca
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
Local Veterans are now targets of scamming

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell has advised the community to be aware of a company out of Phoenix, Arizona, swindling local veterans out of money. The company is called “DD214 DIRECT” and reportedly solicits Veterans to let them file their DD214 with the County Clerk for a fee of $79. According to […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY
Lifestyle
Pets
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
ELMIRA, NY
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
ELMIRA, NY
Fall Festival Announced by Homer Central Schools

Fall is finally in the air and the Homer Central School District has announced the Homer Junior Highschool will be holding a fall festival on Saturday, October 22nd from 11am to 2pm at the Junior High School. An admission fee of $3 dollars will be for students aged 5 years...
HOMER, NY

