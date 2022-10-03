Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:
1-4-9, FB: 7
(one, four, nine; FB: seven)
