Alexandria, VA

alextimes.com

Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy

The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum

Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Stephanie Landrum Connects Alexandria — “The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership has played a critical role in how Alexandria has grown and changed.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 73 and low of 55. Sunrise at 7:11 am and sunset at 6:43...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alexandria, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Maryland State
alxnow.com

Alexandria public sector workers vote to unionize

Nearly 200 Alexandria workers hopped onto a wave of unionization in Virginia following a new law allowing collective bargaining. In an election held by mail, the City of Alexandria Labor and Trades Bargaining unit voted to select the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 20 Local 3001 as their union representative, AFSCME said in a release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Inmate Reentry Program in Alexandria Honors First Graduates

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Five inmates successfully completed In2Work, a vocational program from Aramark, the food service contractor at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center (ADC) in Alexandria. Through In2Work, they gained skills and professional certifications that will help them pursue employment once they are released. While Aramark established...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Visit Alexandria reports record tourism rebound

Pandemic? Alexandria just broke the all-time record for consumption-based tax revenue with $76 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s tourism bureau. At its annual meeting this week, Visit Alexandria reported that its expanded marketing efforts — with support from the Alexandria’s American Rescue Plan funding — allowed the city to capitalize on pent-up travel demand.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges

A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement. He will officially step down on October 14, 2022. For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria looking to loosen up a little for on-street dining

With the City of Alexandria returning to regulating on-street retail and restaurant uses, including adding a price tag for the benefit, the City Council is also scheduled to review a few changes to make the process a little less onerous. At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Council...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

