Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
WTOP
2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum
Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Stephanie Landrum Connects Alexandria — “The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership has played a critical role in how Alexandria has grown and changed.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 73 and low of 55. Sunrise at 7:11 am and sunset at 6:43...
alxnow.com
Alexandria public sector workers vote to unionize
Nearly 200 Alexandria workers hopped onto a wave of unionization in Virginia following a new law allowing collective bargaining. In an election held by mail, the City of Alexandria Labor and Trades Bargaining unit voted to select the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 20 Local 3001 as their union representative, AFSCME said in a release.
fox5dc.com
Students with disabilities suspended more, according to Fairfax County Public Schools investigation
FAIRFAX, Va. - It's been two years since Fairfax County Public Schools began an investigation into the district's special education program following complaints from parents. Now those parents are finally getting a chance to hear the school board's findings. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said the comprehensive review was ordered as...
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
thezebra.org
Inmate Reentry Program in Alexandria Honors First Graduates
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Five inmates successfully completed In2Work, a vocational program from Aramark, the food service contractor at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center (ADC) in Alexandria. Through In2Work, they gained skills and professional certifications that will help them pursue employment once they are released. While Aramark established...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
alxnow.com
Olympian Noah Lyles and other Alexandria athletes inducted into Hall of Fame this weekend
Alexandrian Olympic medalist Noah Lyles and his brother Josephus are among the 24 athletes set to be inducted into Alexandria City Public Schools’ (ACPS) Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. The Alexandria City School Board is scheduled to host the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 2...
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
alxnow.com
Visit Alexandria reports record tourism rebound
Pandemic? Alexandria just broke the all-time record for consumption-based tax revenue with $76 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s tourism bureau. At its annual meeting this week, Visit Alexandria reported that its expanded marketing efforts — with support from the Alexandria’s American Rescue Plan funding — allowed the city to capitalize on pent-up travel demand.
DC deputy mayor placed on leave following alleged assault
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s first speed cameras headed to City Council review this month
A plan to install Alexandria’s first speed cameras is headed to final review at the City Council later this month. The ordinance will authorize the installation of five cameras across Alexandria school zones with the goal of reducing speeds in those zones. The ordinance doesn’t specify where those cameras...
Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement. He will officially step down on October 14, 2022. For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.
alxnow.com
Alexandria looking to loosen up a little for on-street dining
With the City of Alexandria returning to regulating on-street retail and restaurant uses, including adding a price tag for the benefit, the City Council is also scheduled to review a few changes to make the process a little less onerous. At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Council...
WTOP
DC schools investigating video showing struggle between employee, student
D.C. Public Schools is investigating a video that appeared on social media Wednesday afternoon, which reportedly shows a high school staff member putting a student in a headlock-like hold and the student punching the employee at Ballou High School in Southeast. (Editor’s note: The video below may be upsetting to...
