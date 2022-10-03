ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
KARK

Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
KARK

WATCH: Arkansas players preview Mississippi State matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville this weekend to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Bumper Pool, Simeon Blair, Ketron Jackson and Ricky Stromberg sat down with the media to talk about the matchup and more. You can watch...
KARK

Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
KARK

Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
KARK

Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.
KARK

Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 in Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
swark.today

Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
KHBS

Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
KHBS

Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
