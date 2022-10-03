Read full article on original website
Hogs’ Sam Pittman on Quarterback KJ Jefferson's Status
We may find out something on whether they have more questions than answers.
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
Hogs Will Have Problems With State's Defense No Matter Who Plays QB
There is a bigger problem than who will play quarterback and it's the Bulldogs' defense.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Mississippi State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville this weekend to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Bumper Pool, Simeon Blair, Ketron Jackson and Ricky Stromberg sat down with the media to talk about the matchup and more. You can watch...
Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 in Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
Washington County could lead the way in adding exceptions to Arkansas abortion law
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Monday, Oct. 3, the Washington County Quorum Court Service Committee was expected to vote on a resolution to add two more exceptions to Arkansas' trigger law, one for rape and one for incest. "The merciful thing to do is to create an exception," said...
Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
