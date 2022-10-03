Lynnville food donation boxes vandalized again

LYNNVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One of the three boxes created as an Eagle Scout Project to help provide food for those in need was vandalized in Lynnville for the second time this year.

The owners of the donation box outside Lynnville Elementary say vandals took everything inside and ripped the door off the hinges. A similar incident happened to two boxes in July.

Community members fill the boxes daily to make sure no one goes hungry. They are available 24/7 to those in need.

