Read full article on original website
Related
tourcounsel.com
What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?
Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Vinton Fall Festival
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Fall Festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Vinton. The festival is hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy over 80 food and craft vendors lining the streets and two stages full of entertainment. There will also be a pet costume contest and a petting zoo.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Secret Garden” taking stage at Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The book “The Secret Garden” helped generations of readers learn how to cope with loss through the eyes of Mary Lennox. Now it’s a musical production being put on by Virginia Children’s Theatre October 7 and 8. “This is a story of life....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
WDBJ7.com
Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
WDBJ7.com
Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is “The Season of Song.”. “It’s finally great to be able to talk about it...
WDBJ7.com
Red Wolf Exhibit reopens at Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Red Wolf Exhibit at Mill Mountain Zoo has reopened. And a new resident is making his public debut. ‘Rocket’ is three and a half years old, and he has lived at the zoo for much of his life. Now he has moved in next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday. Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest. Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the...
WDBJ7.com
Salsa class for children available in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you. Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9. The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more. They learn about movements, coordination, history,...
WDBJ7.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke, quinceañera choreographer featured
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Coming-of-age traditions are a part of many cultures and one of those traditions is the quinceañera. A quinceañera is a coming-of-age event held for teenage girls who turn 15 in the Hispanic community. It is similar to an American cotillion and sweet 16. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to celebrate Virginia-made products this fall
(WDBJ) - Fall is the time when we get back in our kitchens and start cooking delicious recipes for fall gatherings and holidays. Make your favorite recipes even more special by using Virginia-made ingredients that are full of fantastic fall flavors. Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joined Natalie and...
WDBJ7.com
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian brought wind and rain into our area, but it also brought a few rare and unusual birds for this area. Overnight storm events like what we saw with Ian can allow some unusual birds to enter our area because birds migrate at night.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews Mill Mountain Zoo’s “Night Howls”
(WDBJ) - Bambi Godkin from Mill Mountain Zoo stopped by Here @ Home with a little friend: Linkin. Linkin is a 17-year-old ball python. Bambi tells us more about the ball python and shares details on the upcoming event, Night Howls.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s EnVision Center set to open Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors are making the final touches on a new community center before its grand opening on Friday. The EnVision Center will have its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community...
Comments / 0