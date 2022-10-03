ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?

Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Vinton Fall Festival

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Fall Festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Vinton. The festival is hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy over 80 food and craft vendors lining the streets and two stages full of entertainment. There will also be a pet costume contest and a petting zoo.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Montgomery County, VA
Government
County
Montgomery County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grand Opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Museum exhibit

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Wytheville is excited to present the new Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue exhibit. The new museum is located inside the Wytheville Visitors Center. The museum highlights early emergency communications, implementation of 911, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and the Wythevill...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is “The Season of Song.”. “It’s finally great to be able to talk about it...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Red Wolf Exhibit reopens at Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Red Wolf Exhibit at Mill Mountain Zoo has reopened. And a new resident is making his public debut. ‘Rocket’ is three and a half years old, and he has lived at the zoo for much of his life. Now he has moved in next...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#R
WDBJ7.com

Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday. Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest. Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the...
NEW CASTLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salsa class for children available in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you. Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9. The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more. They learn about movements, coordination, history,...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WDBJ7.com

Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise

GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
NEWPORT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here’s how to celebrate Virginia-made products this fall

(WDBJ) - Fall is the time when we get back in our kitchens and start cooking delicious recipes for fall gatherings and holidays. Make your favorite recipes even more special by using Virginia-made ingredients that are full of fantastic fall flavors. Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joined Natalie and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s EnVision Center set to open Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors are making the final touches on a new community center before its grand opening on Friday. The EnVision Center will have its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy