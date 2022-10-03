ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Natchitoches Times

JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON

Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
KSLA

DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
cenlanow.com

New LPB series explores Louisiana’s Black Greek life

ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October.In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
brproud.com

Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
KTBS

Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to falsifying documents to get prescription pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring...
Natchitoches Times

Living Library panelists reflect on spiritual journeys

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University hosted a panel discussion on faith, religion and spirituality Oct. 4, presented by Watson Library’s Living Library Collection, a concept in which individuals share their experiences to provide a first-hand account of what the person saw or lived through. The panels are recorded and become part of the collection at NSU’s Eugene P. Watson Library that researchers can use to supplement books, journals and other traditional resources.
KTBS

Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
US105

Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon

A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
