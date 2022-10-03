Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
KSLA
DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
New LPB series explores Louisiana’s Black Greek life
ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October.In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
brproud.com
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Former Louisiana elected officials tap their old campaign funds to buy sports tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. You can read the first installment here. In Louisiana, stepping down from public office doesn’t necessarily mean leaving behind all the perks of the job. In...
L'Observateur
Former Medical Assistant at Desoto Regional Health System Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. According...
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to falsifying documents to get prescription pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring...
theadvocate.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
Natchitoches Times
Living Library panelists reflect on spiritual journeys
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University hosted a panel discussion on faith, religion and spirituality Oct. 4, presented by Watson Library’s Living Library Collection, a concept in which individuals share their experiences to provide a first-hand account of what the person saw or lived through. The panels are recorded and become part of the collection at NSU’s Eugene P. Watson Library that researchers can use to supplement books, journals and other traditional resources.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
KSAT 12
Missing teen from Louisiana found under bench at Aransas Pass park; suspect arrested, police say
Police in Aransas Pass arrested a man in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Louisiana. Aransas Pass police said the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Tuesday because they believed the girl and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Phillips, were in the area. They allegedly...
KTBS
Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
Comments / 0