WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
wfxrtv.com
Man pleads guilty to fathers murder in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County, Ann Gardner, reported a man was found guilty in the shooting death of his father. Augustine Jeter, Jr. plead guilty to the first-degree murder in the death of Roland Augustine Jeter, Sr. Gardner says the...
WSLS
Nancy Fridley pleads guilty to two attempted abduction charges
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman accused of attempted child abduction last year pled guilty. On Monday, Nancy Fridley pled guilty to taking a child from a Giles County church in May 2021. According to lawyers and court documents, what happened in May 2021 stems back a few years...
Wyoming County Grand Jury returns indictments
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County Grand Jury has returned indictments against seven people. Those charged face charges of burglary, destruction of property, malcious assault, possession with intent to deliver, burglary, grand larceny, wanton endangerment, robbery, and more. The full list can be seen below:. 1.) NATHANIEL...
Mom wants answers for jailed son’s death, joins growing civil suit against SRJ
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The mother of a man who died at Southern Regional Jail in May, reportedly by suicide, has joined a growing federal civil suit against the jail. Cameron Dunbrack, 26, was admitted to the jail on May 4, 2022. The State Medical Examiner, based on reports by jail staff and a physical examination, […]
Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
Possession of meth with intent to deliver lands Fayette man felony offense
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County announced on October 4, 2022, a Fayette man has been sentenced to prison for a federal drug charge. Shawn A. Kuhn, 53, of Fairview, was sentenced to one to fifteen years for the felony crime of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to […]
pcpatriot.com
Fatality under investigation in Giles County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
Fayette County man sentenced for possession of Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to the possession of Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and firearms with a prior felony conviction. On October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz, of Courtland, Virginia was sentenced by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to two to thirty years in prison for the felony offense of possession of […]
Two sentenced for neglect after 8 year old girl found locked in room, hungry, soaked in urine
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday hearing saw a Raleigh County man, along with his mother, sentenced for their roles in a case of Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury. According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Bobby Joe Richmond and Carol Richmond were issued sentences of...
Raleigh County woman pleads guilty to drug distribution from Beckley motel
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Court documents stated on November 8, 2021, officers issued a search warrant for a Beckley hotel room where Krystal Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, was found staying […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
West Carter High School students killed in crash identified
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Carter County Coroner William Waddell has released the names of two teenage boys killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Carter County. According to Waddell, Brent Michael King, 17, and Garrett Paul Belcher, 17, both of Oak Hill died in the crash. King and Belcher were both seniors at […]
WDBJ7.com
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
Beckley man pleads guilty to possession of more than 800 grams of heroin
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man entered a guilty plea for a charge of possessing over 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute. According to court documents and statements, Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on September 30, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. […]
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise
GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
WDBJ7.com
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup collided; the driver of the pickup died at the...
WDBJ7.com
Discussion on addressing gun violence continues at Roanoke City Council meeting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence is a topic that continues to be top of mind for the city of Roanoke and its residents. “September 1st through September 27th, during that time period we confiscated 36 firearms which were seized. That brings the year-to-date total to 287 firearms,” said a captain with the Roanoke Police Department.
