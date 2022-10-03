ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Man pleads guilty to fathers murder in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County, Ann Gardner, reported a man was found guilty in the shooting death of his father. Augustine Jeter, Jr. plead guilty to the first-degree murder in the death of Roland Augustine Jeter, Sr. Gardner says the...
Lootpress

Wyoming County Grand Jury returns indictments

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County Grand Jury has returned indictments against seven people. Those charged face charges of burglary, destruction of property, malcious assault, possession with intent to deliver, burglary, grand larceny, wanton endangerment, robbery, and more. The full list can be seen below:. 1.) NATHANIEL...
Giles County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Giles County, VA
WFXR

Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
pcpatriot.com

Fatality under investigation in Giles County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
WVNS

Raleigh County woman pleads guilty to drug distribution from Beckley motel

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Court documents stated on November 8, 2021, officers issued a search warrant for a Beckley hotel room where Krystal Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, was found staying […]
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them. On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
WVNS

Beckley man pleads guilty to possession of more than 800 grams of heroin

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man entered a guilty plea for a charge of possessing over 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute. According to court documents and statements, Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on September 30, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. […]
WVNS

Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com

Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise

GILES CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Newport is looking for a lost pet, an 80-pound tortoise named Magellan. Magellan is a 22-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, though he has lived in Southwest Virginia his whole life. His family says he has been missing since Monday, October 3, as he...
WDBJ7.com

Discussion on addressing gun violence continues at Roanoke City Council meeting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence is a topic that continues to be top of mind for the city of Roanoke and its residents. “September 1st through September 27th, during that time period we confiscated 36 firearms which were seized. That brings the year-to-date total to 287 firearms,” said a captain with the Roanoke Police Department.
