Stuckey’s CEO details turnaround during visit to Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the highway today, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Stuckey’s in Virginia. There is only one original Stuckey’s location still operating in the state, and it’s on the Eastern Shore. But at one time, the Georgia-based chain had more than 360 stores across the country.
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
Ivy Creek Foundation to host talk on Virginia’s declining oak population
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Charlottesville based organization is working to draw attention to the decline of Oak trees in the state, but you don’t have to be from Charlottesville to attend. Charlottesville is home to the historic River View Farm, home to Oak trees and a lot of...
Here @ Home talks to 2023 Miss Virginia Volunteer
(WDBJ) - Kate Clatterbuck is Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023!. She visits Here @ Home to talk about scholarship opportunities for young women in the Teen and Miss Categories, volunteerism and how she and others can make an impact inside their communities across the state of Virginia. Kate will compete on...
Virginia has new unclaimed property program
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
Here @ Home talks addiction and recovery
(WDBJ) - Nearly 500,000 adults in Virginia struggle with addiction. However, lasting recovery is possible. BrightView Addiction Treatment Center in Roanoke can help those who are struggling with addiction. Two of the center’s treatment professionals join Natalie and Kate on Here @ Home to discuss their different perspectives on treating...
Energy technology testbed will be developed in SW Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of what he calls a first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed in Southwest Virginia that will “provide land as laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation.”. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be in Wise...
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis. “It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”
Here’s how to celebrate Virginia-made products this fall
(WDBJ) - Fall is the time when we get back in our kitchens and start cooking delicious recipes for fall gatherings and holidays. Make your favorite recipes even more special by using Virginia-made ingredients that are full of fantastic fall flavors. Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joined Natalie and...
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
Rising profile fuels speculation about Gov. Youngkin’s national prospects
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - From the booming soundtrack and the professional set-up to the made-for-tv setting, Monday’s roll-out of the Youngkin administration’s Energy Plan had all the trappings of a national campaign rally. And after the governor worked the rope line, he was asked about his interest in...
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm...
