Smitten Ice Cream is down to two Bay Area stores after Oakland store closure
The company also shuttered two of its SF stores earlier this year.
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
The Bay Area's one-of-a-kind Black Star Pirate BBQ to close, reemerge as pop-up
"At first, of course, it was devastating and heartbreaking to hear the news. We were super sad for like a week. My employees were crying ... But all we're doing is bringing the party somewhere else."
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
7x7.com
20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)
Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
SF Bay water rescue underway near Dogpatch, subject remains in the water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area. The rescue is taking […]
Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years
"On Monday, 810AM begins a new era."
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
Paradise Post
KGO 810, legendary long-time Bay Area talk radio station, ends format, leaves cryptic message
The Bay Area’s legendary KGO 810 AM radio station, which sat atop the ratings for decades with its talk-show format, abruptly ended that programming Thursday morning, issuing only a cryptic message and replacing the local shows with pop music and promotions teasing an upcoming format change. “It’s a terrible...
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
Spin cuts San Francisco office space, announces layoffs
The e-scooter company will also shut down two of its markets.
Former Outerlands manager, customer becomes new owner of the San Francisco gem
The new owner has a long history with the Outer Sunset restaurant.
KRON4
San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade returns to North Beach
President of the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade, Bill Mastrangelo chatted what you can expect from this years events. Watch the clip for food options along the parade route.
Mikkeller Bar San Francisco closes after 9 years
Now, the Copenhagen-based beer company only has one remaining U.S. location.
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
Berkeley Is One Of The Best College Towns In The U.S. — Here’s Why
Travel + Leisure recently released their list of the best college towns and cities in the US, and Berkeley is the only California city to make the cut! The magazine references Berkeley’s “energized activist scene” and “plentiful green spaces” as places where students can learn both inside the classroom and out. As a Cal alumna, lifelong Golden Bear, and an ex- tour guide campus ambassador, this author can’t help but agree… and then add a few more! Here’s my insider scoop about what makes both the UC Berkeley campus and the surrounding city such a memorable place to spend your...
VIDEO: Woman in SF’s Castro District fights back against mugger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was sent to the hospital this week, after she was attacked in San Francisco’s Castro district. Whitney Peterson was walking into her friend’s business on Market Street Tuesday when a man followed her into the building and ripped her purse from her arm. She spoke out about the altercation. […]
