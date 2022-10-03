ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises

Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
MANSFIELD, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
DALLAS, TX
Celina, TX
Dallas, TX
Celina, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Local Profile

In Dallas And Fort Worth, People Say Lots Of Bad Words

Holy $%@! A new study finds Dallas and Fort Worth the fourth and fifth most potty-mouthed cities in the U.S. Kids in DFW were also found to start swearing at a younger age. The study by Preply asked respondents a series of questions about their swearing habits and those in the DFW metroplex swear far more than the average person. On average, most respondents swear about 21 times per day, but Dallas residents swear at least 25 times per day, ranking fourth in the nation. Fort Worth came in close behind at 24 swears per day.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
theredledger.net

New HEB open in Frisco Texas

At 6 a.m. on Sept. 21, 1500 people stood waiting in the dark watching the sunrise hoping to get a headstart on shopping in the new Frisco HEB. HEB says they may have seen 1 million dollars in sales on day one. “They always have everything you would need,” senior...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Flu is already appearing in North Texas

DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

A Few Popular Restaurants Had Some Recent Health Code Violations

Edohana Sushi, yes raw fish, on South Hulen Street and the famed Original Mexican Eats Cafe — where FDR once dined — on Camp Bowie Boulevard were immediately closed due to inadequate refrigeration. However, restaurants are allowed an opportunity to correct any uncovered errors within 48 hours of a shutdown per the inspection rules. Thankfully, Edohana Sushi passed its reinspection (phew) and reopened the same day. Mexican Eats was slightly slower to correct their ship, closing Sept. 16-18.
FORT WORTH, TX
