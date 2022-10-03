Donovan McNabb: 4-0 Eagles still 'a year or two away'

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since 2004, the unforgettable season that started with the addition of Terrell Owens and ended with a disappointing 24-21 Super Bowl XXXIX loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

The Eagles quarterback at the time, Donovan McNabb, was asked on Monday by his former teammate Ike Reese if he's getting '04 vibes with this year's Eagles team.

"It's hard for us, being a part of that year and how special that season—and we felt like we needed one more piece to get over the hump and we felt like we got that," McNabb said during his weekly Monday 4pm call-in to the Jon Marks & Ike Reese Show on 94WIP. "I can't say that about this team because from what we've seen over the past three years or so—I'll go even four—I think they were a little bit more than one piece away.

"I personally think that this team, just from what we're seeing right now, they're about a year or two away. And I say that because I think they have to continue to play together. The core of players on this particularly team are kind of toward the end, the Fletcher Cox's the [Jason] Kelce's. We were young, we had already been to NFC Championships and we were just one piece away from being to three NFC Championships. This team here is just trying to find a way to get a playoff win.

"I like what they're doing, they're going to continue to grow. Pieces that no one expected to step up are really stepping up. So, I'm excited of the run. I'm just going to enjoy the moment and watch this growth."

Most sportsbooks disagree with McNabb, listing the Eagles as the favorites to win the NFC.

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker