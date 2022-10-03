ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs Scouting Report: Hawaii

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlQuL_0iKROw1u00

San Diego State has gotten the best of Hawaii in eight of the 10 Mountain West meetings between the teams.

But one of those losses was particularly costly. And one of the wins didn’t seem to matter much.

In 2019, Hawaii’s 14-11 home victory over SDSU earned the Rainbow Warriors a share of the West Division title with the Aztecs. Hawaii advanced to the Mountain West championship game, however, by virtue of the head-to-head victory.

In 2020, SDSU’s school-record 10-year bowl streak came to an end when Hawaii earned a berth ahead of the Aztecs amid the conference’s complicated three-way tiebreaker. This, despite SDSU beating Hawaii 34-10 on the field.

SDSU leads the overall series 23-11-2, including last season’s 17-10 win in Honolulu.

The difference last year was a second-quarter touchdown scored by kicker/punter Jack Browning, then SDSU’s holder, who ran 13 yards for the score on a fake field goal.

Oddsmakers don’t see this contest being nearly as close.

San Diego State (2-3, 0-1 MW) is a 19 1/2-point favorite against Hawaii (1-4, 0-0) in the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network) at Snapdragon Stadium.

About the Rainbow Warriors

Hawaii fans were overjoyed in January when legendary former Rainbows quarterback Timmy Chang was hired as head coach.

The Honolulu native set the NCAA’s all-time passing (17,072) and total offense (16,910) records from 2000 to 2004.

He took over for former coach Todd Graham, who resigned amid turmoil within the program.

According to an Associated Press story, Graham came under fire for his management style and the way he dealt with players. Some former players and parents testified at a state legislative hearing on the matter.

Graham was in the second year of a five-year contract. Resigning cost him a $1,275,000 buyout.

In a statement when he was hired, Chang said: “I’m back. I’m home. ...”

“In my heart, I’ve never left. Like I’ve always done, I’m ready to give my all for Hawaii. The highest privilege in coaching is the right to represent an institution as a head coach. This is beyond indescribable.”

Chang may still be at a loss for words the way his first season has unfolded, though he is fortunate to be the state’s favorite son. That should buy him some patience as he tries to turn things around.

The biggest challenge is improving a defense allowing 480.6 yards a game. That ranks 126th out of 131 FBS teams.

Hawaii ranks 130th in scoring defense (45.4 ppg) and 121st in scoring offense (17.4 ppg).

Lopsided losses to Vanderbilt (63-10), Western Kentucky (49-17) and Michigan (56-10) were bad enough, but the real eyebrow-raiser was a 45-26 defeat two weeks ago at New Mexico State, which scored more against Hawaii than it did this season in five losses combined (39).

The offense

Hawaii’s biggest loss came during the offseason, when quarterback Chevan Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State. Cordeiro is the only player in program history with more than 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a career.

The Rainbows have struggled to produce without him, ranking tied for 114th in total offense (313.2 ypg) — 196.6 passing/116.6 rushing).

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Schager is 63-for-108 (58.3 percent) passing for 659 yards. He has thrown one touchdown pass while being intercepted four times.

Schager has spread the ball around. The Rainbows have six receivers with at least 10 receptions (Jesse Matthews is the only SDSU receiver in double digits, with 10 catches).

Senior wide receivers James Phillips and Dior Scott lead Hawaii with 17 catches apiece, though neither one has a TD catch.

Hawaii has given the ball to senior running back Dedrick Parson (67 carries, 266 yards, 6 TDs) when sniffing the end zone. The run game is supported by junior Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei (36-172, TD) and freshman Tylan Hines (17-120, TD).

The defense

Hawaii’s largest challenge on defense is that its biggest weakness corresponds to SDSU’s biggest strength.

The Rainbows rank 130th against the run, allowing 260.8 yards a game. Only Colorado (294.2 is worse).

SDSU ranks tied for 33rd in rushing, gaining 192.6 yards a game.

The bright spot for the Rainbows’ defense is they have six interceptions, half of them by senior defensive back Malik Hausman. Junior defensive back Virdel Edwards II has two of the other picks.

They’ve accomplished this without getting exceptional pressure on opposing QBs, who have been sacked only three times in five games.

This is all well and good, except Hawaii is going against a team that already ranks last in the country in passing offense. And the Aztecs will not be compelled to throw the ball if the running game picks up yards in big bunches.

Senior linebacker Penel Pavihi is Hawaii’s most active defender, leading the team with 27 tackles.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mwcconnection.com

Hawaii Warriors visit the Aztecs this Friday

Timmy Chang and his Hawaii Warriors take on Brady Hokes Aztecs. Both squads are rebuilding early in the season attempting to right their teams. The Hawaii Warriors bring their beleaguered team to Snapdragon against the Aztecs on Saturday to try and find some form and function to their football program. Coach Timmy Chang took over a program in complete disarray after the firing of Todd Graham. Many Hawaii players defected to greener pastures. Coach Chang, a former record-holding Warrior quarterback, lives and breathes Warriors football. He has strong community support. He has unbridled optimism and patience and is realistic that each game is a stepping stone. The Aztecs are also trying to find their way, after being humbled last weekend by Boise State. Both teams are looking for their first conference win. There seem to be more similarities between the teams than differences, as both of them find themselves in severe struggling mode. This is in stark contrast to preseason polls. Many picked the Aztecs to finish first or second in the division and perhaps playing for the conference championship. Hawaii was expected to be a cellar dweller for the year. They did not disappoint while the Aztecs have been a disappointment. Most of the focus for the Aztecs will be on the interaction between Horton and Lindley and how quickly they can gel the offense and a quarterback. The next question is who will be quarterback. Head coach Brady Hoke has said Braxton Burmeister is “day-to-day” and “making some progress.” Backup Kyle Crum is out with a broken collar bone. Recovery time is expected to be between 4-8 weeks. Freshman Liu Aumavae filled in last week and gained some experience and is currently listed as Burmeister's backup. The interesting development is the move by Jalen Mayden from safety back to quarterback, his original position. The 6’3”, 200 pound junior transferred from Mississippi State last season as a quarterback, but changed to safety, noting the depth of the Aztecs quarterbacks and his desire to help the team where it was most needed. Now the need is with a quarterback and Mayden was generous in his desire to change back. Mayden was a four-star recruit out of Sachse High School in Garland Texas. He played sparingly for the Bulldogs, appearing in three games in 2018. His athleticism may be on display as a quarterback since tendencies are for Burmeister to leave games after absorbing hits. The defense may be missing Mayden, since he has emerged as a strong force, backing up both Patrick McMorris and Kyron White. It will be interesting to see if he develops as a possible two-way player. Continued social media rumors are calling for recently departed Will Haskell to return. While he is still on campus, this would be a decision that coach Hoke would need to assess and acknowledge that things could and should have been handled differently.
HONOLULU, HI
GamingToday

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Odds & Pick: Avoid the Point Spread

This has all the characteristics and earmarks of a sloppy circus affair, goofball plays, unconventional touchdowns by the bushel, buffoonery galore. Cue “Yakety Sax” or any cartoon tune for a background theme. It fits the schedule perfectly as one of the day’s last games, on a national CBS...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
San Diego, CA
Honolulu, HI
Football
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Colorado State
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
California College Sports
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
hawaiipublicradio.org

Thousands of triathletes are in Kona for the Ironman World Championship

More than 5,000 athletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days to accommodate about 2,500 athletes each day — a record number of participants. "We'll have athletes...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Graham
Person
Timmy Chang
KITV.com

Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#American Football#College Football#Aztecs Scouting Report#Sdsu#Cbs Sports Network#Snapdragon Stadium
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sen. Hirono To Visit Oahu Veterans Center

Protecting our veterans and fighting for their rights. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono has been working hard for Hawaii fighting for issues like health care, housing and education for our veterans. Senator Hirono joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss today’s field hearing at the Oahu Veterans Center.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
hawaiibusiness.com

Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year

Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
HAWAII STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy