Hartford, CT

1 dead, 2 injured in attempted carjacking on Park Street in Hartford

By Jenn Brink
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The victim of an attempted carjacking shot both suspects, killing one of them, and wounding the other, in Hartford, police said. The attempted carjacking victim was also wounded as gunfire was exchanged.

Hartford police said two armed men, who are brothers, approached a man outside an apartment building on Park Street and tried to steal his car at around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police identified the suspect who died as 23-year-old Jahziel Phillips-Ray. His brother, 22-year-old Joseph Ray, was wounded and is now under arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26b6xe_0iKROv9B00
    Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwD6w_0iKROv9B00
    Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said that there’s usually not a lot of crime near Parkville Market.

“At this point in the investigation, he was followed in here most likely for the vehicle,” Boisvert said. “This is normally a very quiet area. This area of Park Street doesn’t see too much crime. Unfortunately, we saw it today.”

The attempted carjacking victim, who police said is a pistol permit holder, is in critical but stable condition.

Police charged Ray with criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Police ask any witnesses to contact Hartford police’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

