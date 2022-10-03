ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa reveals stunning image of huge spiral galaxy that’s helping to uncover space secrets

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqvUv_0iKROrcH00

NASA has shared a stunning new photo of a massive spiral galaxy.

On Sunday, the US space agency took to its Instagram account to share a jaw-dropping photo of a faraway galaxy dubbed UGC 9391.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47THxr_0iKROrcH00
NASA has shared a stunning new photo of a massive spiral galaxy. Credit: NASA

In the image, viewers can see a spiral galaxy located in the blackness of space that is dotted with stars.

The main galaxy features a cloudy white center with blue spires going in every direction.

Beyond that galaxy, are white and yellow, stars and even more distant galaxies – as seen in orange and white.

The image was taken by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope using its Wide Field Camera 3.

"A spiral galaxy lies in isolation, against a background of distant galaxies," Nasa captioned the image.

It is located 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco.

Nasa revealed that UGC 9391 helps astronomers determine approximate distances via a method called the 'Cosmic Distance Ladder'.

The space agency explained: "Astronomers use this galaxy to improve how they measure distances in space."

"It has two phenomena that help calculate distances, supernova explosions and Cepheid variables – pulsing stars that predictably vary in size and brightness.⁣"

UGC 9391

UGC 9391 is a barred spiral galaxy – or a spiral galaxy with a central bar-shaped structure composed of stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUV0m_0iKROrcH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0eQ9_0iKROrcH00

It is not a member of any group of galaxies and is moving away from the Earth at 1,939 km/s.

In 2003, astronomers detected a powerful supernova cataloged as SN 2003du within the galaxy.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral Galaxy#Hubble Space Telescope#Earth#Draco#Ugc#Sn
The Independent

Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics

Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Men Have a High Probability of Outliving Women

Large disparities in life expectancy may often obscure significant overlap in lifespan. A statistical analysis covering 200 years across all continents published in BMJ Open shows that males have a high probability of outliving women—especially those who are married and have a degree. According to the researchers, between 25%...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
796K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy