ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Oil spill lawsuit against State denied by Claims Commissioner

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1srM_0iKROqjY00

A lawsuit against the state of Connecticut related to an oil spill that seeped into a New Milford resident’s home and allegedly made the family sick has been denied by the Office of the Claims Commissioner.

The complaint, originally filed on October 29th, 2015 by Shannon Coolbeth, claimed that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) failed to properly clean up over 200 gallons of home heating oil that leaked from her neighbor’s tank and onto her property and into her home. Additionally, the state failed to install an air purification system in the house and used her home as a recovery system to filter oil out of the groundwater before it was expelled into a nearby stream that flows into Candlewood Lake.

As a result, according to the claim, Coolbeth and her children, 12 and 15 years old at the time of the spill, allegedly became sick from the toxic fumes with her son experiencing sore throats, headaches and dizziness and her daughter experiencing tremors. Coolbeth herself was diagnosed with a rare breast condition, lobular carcinoma in situ, that is linked to a dramatic increase in breast cancer risk almost two years after the spill and then diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer the following year.

In January of 2022, the Office of the Claims Commissioner dismissed part of Coolbeth’s claim, leaving the claim of personal injury as the only matter left to resolve. In his review of the claim, Steven Allinson, Temporary Deputy Claims Commissioner, wrote that the claim was denied because Coolbeth brought similar suits against other entities involved in the remediation of the oil spill and those lawsuits have been settled.

“It is clear from the Respondent’s [the state] exhibits that the above-referenced lawsuit was settled and a settlement agreement executed,” Allinson wrote in his decision. “It is well established that when suit could have been brought under the same set of facts and circumstances that the Claims Commissioner lacks jurisdiction. The Claimant did pursue an action upon the same set of facts and circumstances as those in the subject claim.”

To pursue a lawsuit against the State, the claim must go before the Office of the Claims Commissioner, run by Commissioner Christy Scott, to determine whether the lawsuit has merit. As CII has previously reported , there remains a backlog of lawsuits that have left people stuck in limbo, waiting for a decision by the Claims Commissioner on whether or not the complaints against the state can proceed. Coolbeth waited six years and is disappointed with the outcome.

“The State [through DEEP] took responsibility for the cleanup, or the lack thereof, the other parties were not responsible for the cleanup therefore the lawsuit filed against the other parties had nothing to do with the cleanup or the effects of not cleaning up to state and federal guidelines,” Coolbeth said. “The State’s first responsibility is to human health and they failed.”

Coolbeth added that she has contacted Senator Blumenthal’s office hoping that he can help her.

The post Oil spill lawsuit against State denied by Claims Commissioner appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Milford, CT
Industry
New Milford, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
New Milford, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
greenwichfreepress.com

Yale to Pay $308K to Resolve Allegations of Violations of Controlled Substances Act

Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, has entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal government in which it will pay a total of $308,250 to resolve allegations that it violated civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act. The announcement was made on...
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Oil Spill#Uterine Cancer#Heating Oil#Breast#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ctexaminer.com

Proposed Low-income Electric Rate Could Raise Costs for Some of Connecticut’s Poorest Customers

Advocates for low-income electric customers say a proposed discount rate could end up costing some of the state’s poorest residents more on their electric bills. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is proposing a discounted rate for low-income electric customers, but the proposal would also end the Below Budget Payment program, which caps monthly payments at $50 for about 5,700 of the state’s poorest electric customers.
Register Citizen

Torrington resolves sewer project problems

TORRINGTON — A collapsed road, construction delays and increased costs kept homeowners on Homestead Lane and Kimball Lane from connecting to the city's sewer plant for many years. But the City Council, acting as the Water Pollution Control Authority, this week approved a benefit assessment for those homeowners that...
TORRINGTON, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
789
Followers
202
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy