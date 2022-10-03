ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident

SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs

In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm visits News 4 San Antonio at Noon to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cooking with Diana

Cooking with Diana

It is starting to cool off in San Antonio, so we are making something perfect for fall, Calabacita! Diana Barrios Trevino is joining us with the recipe. Take a look for some delicious details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Mac Assistance Center

The Mac Assistance Center

A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Longtime Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch dies at age of 62

SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Bexar County at Law Judge Karen Crouch passed away Tuesday from injuries she sustained from a 2011 crash. She was 62. While attending a Vermont Law School training session back in 2011, the vehicle Judge Crouch was driving was hit head-on by an 18-year-old drunk driver. Her sister-in-law, Zyra Flores, was killed instantly.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters rescue 3 pets as fire destroys South Side mobile home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say a family of four is displaced after a fire at a South Side mobile home. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday along South Zarzamora Street near West Ansley Boulevard. Fire department officials said they believe the fire stared in the front porch area...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

It's time for the 78th Annual Floresville Peanut Festival!

The 78th Annual Floresville Peanut Festival is here!. Guests can enjoy free admission to the festival grounds on the Courthouse Square in historic downtown Floresville. Festivities kick off Tuesday, Oct.4, leading up to the big event. The grand parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. For additional details,...
FLORESVILLE, TX

