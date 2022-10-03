Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
brproud.com
Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim state tax refunds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) says taxpayers in the state have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim income tax refunds before they head to the Unclaimed Property fund. The department said it sent letters in August notifying Louisianans of unclaimed property to 20,400...
brproud.com
Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after search of home uncovers marijuana, crack cocaine, weapon and more
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Guy Lee Watson, 55, was arrested after a search of his home on Horseshoe Rd. The search took place on Wednesday, October 5. The investigation was “prompted by tips which revealed that he was selling drugs from his residence,” according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
