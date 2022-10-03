ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim state tax refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) says taxpayers in the state have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim income tax refunds before they head to the Unclaimed Property fund. The department said it sent letters in August notifying Louisianans of unclaimed property to 20,400...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy