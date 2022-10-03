ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Leadership Lee County hosting largest one-day leadership development event

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwL4S_0iKRNXC400

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Leadership Lee County plans to host its second annual leadership development event, “Leadercast,” which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Tim Elmore, according to a press release from the organization. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Auburn University Student Activities Center. Tickets cost $175 and can be purchased at leadershipleecounty.org.

“As leaders, we recognize the importance in taking time to develop our own leadership skills so we can continue to add value to those around us,” said “Leadercast” Chair Kristen Reeder. “We are so excited to bring a leadership development opportunity of this caliber to our local leaders for the second year.”

“We are thrilled that this event is back for 2022,” said “Leadercast” Co-chair Vicki Hudson. “Our inaugural event hosted more than 200 leaders from across Lee County, so we’re excited to see how it grows in its second year.”

According to the press release, “Leadercast” is the world’s largest one-day leadership event. It will involve both live and pre-recorded content from four modern thought leaders. Throughout the day, participants will enjoy team and individual events.

Elmore is the founder and CEO of Growing Leaders, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization that helps develop emerging leaders.

“His work grew out of 20 years serving alongside Dr. John C. Maxwell,” says the press release. “Elmore has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, USA Today, Psychology Today, and he’s been featured on CNN’s headline news and “Fox and Friends” to talk about leading multiple generations in the marketplace.”

Elmore has written over 35 books. They include “Habitudes: Images That Form Leadership Habits and Attitudes” and “Eight Paradoxes of Great Leadership.”

Pre-recorded speakers will include:

  • Andy Stanley, the founder of North Point Ministries, a best-selling author and a pastor
  • Catherine Price, who is a science journalist, teacher, consultant and best-selling author
  • Angela Duckworth, an author and the founder of Character Lab
  • David Horsager, the CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute

This event is being sponsored by Leadership Lee County in partnership with Emerge and Here Molly Girl.

“Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce,” says the press release. “It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Our mission is to identify, develop and inspire future leaders through professional development, educational opportunities, and community involvement.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
opelikaobserver.com

Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program

OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Lee County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
WTVM

Opelika Sportsplex hosts 10th annual senior health fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, the Opelika Sportsplex hosted its 10th annual Senior Health Fair. The event hosted over 60 vendors for senior citizens and their healthcare providers to receive information about their current stage in life or for planning ahead. Those who attended could take advantage of flu shots,...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident

An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Duckworth
WRBL News 3

Brewer Elementary students receive almost 2,000 new books

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Brewer Elementary School in Columbus has about 500 students, according to its principal, Patricia Woodall. Each one of them received four free, new books this past Friday thanks to a collaborative project between insurance company Aflac Inc. and audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG’s KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL) program. Aflac […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cancer organization holding annual walk/run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Registration is open for those wanting to participate in the 13th annual Paint the Town Pink Fun 5K Walk/Run, presented by the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition (WCGCC). This event will benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Cancer Assistance Fund, which assists eligible people in the community who are receiving chemotherapy or […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CSU to let Columbus Tech students, staff, families use recreation center at low rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University (CSU) and Columbus Technical College (CTC) recently signed an agreement that will provide CTC students, staff and their families membership access to CSU’s Student Recreation Center and Intramural Sports programs, according to a CTC press release. These people can now become members of the recreation center for $8 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Institute#Leadership Skills#Leadership Development#Growing Leaders
WTVM

Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
LEE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Communities Mourn Opelika Icon

OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
OPELIKA, AL
Real News Network

Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it

On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
COTTONTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Muscogee County officials discuss changes to school zones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For over two decades, school zones have remained the same for many students across Muscogee County. However, the outdated boundary lines have led to many issues, including longer bus routes. But, Tuesday, local school officials held a public information session about their plans to fix the...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSFA

What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy