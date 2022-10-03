Leadership Lee County hosting largest one-day leadership development event

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Leadership Lee County plans to host its second annual leadership development event, “Leadercast,” which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Tim Elmore, according to a press release from the organization. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Auburn University Student Activities Center. Tickets cost $175 and can be purchased at leadershipleecounty.org.

“As leaders, we recognize the importance in taking time to develop our own leadership skills so we can continue to add value to those around us,” said “Leadercast” Chair Kristen Reeder. “We are so excited to bring a leadership development opportunity of this caliber to our local leaders for the second year.”

“We are thrilled that this event is back for 2022,” said “Leadercast” Co-chair Vicki Hudson. “Our inaugural event hosted more than 200 leaders from across Lee County, so we’re excited to see how it grows in its second year.”

According to the press release, “Leadercast” is the world’s largest one-day leadership event. It will involve both live and pre-recorded content from four modern thought leaders. Throughout the day, participants will enjoy team and individual events.

Elmore is the founder and CEO of Growing Leaders, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization that helps develop emerging leaders.

“His work grew out of 20 years serving alongside Dr. John C. Maxwell,” says the press release. “Elmore has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, USA Today, Psychology Today, and he’s been featured on CNN’s headline news and “Fox and Friends” to talk about leading multiple generations in the marketplace.”

Elmore has written over 35 books. They include “Habitudes: Images That Form Leadership Habits and Attitudes” and “Eight Paradoxes of Great Leadership.”

Pre-recorded speakers will include:

Andy Stanley, the founder of North Point Ministries, a best-selling author and a pastor

Catherine Price, who is a science journalist, teacher, consultant and best-selling author

Angela Duckworth, an author and the founder of Character Lab

David Horsager, the CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute

This event is being sponsored by Leadership Lee County in partnership with Emerge and Here Molly Girl.

“Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce,” says the press release. “It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Our mission is to identify, develop and inspire future leaders through professional development, educational opportunities, and community involvement.”

