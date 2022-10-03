ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete

Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go coming to Armature Works in Tampa

DalMoros, the first ever fresh pasta to-go restaurant in the world, first expanded to Florida with a location in downtown St. Pete back in 2021. Now they're setting their sights on the city of Tampa, specifically Armature Works in Tampa Heights. The eclectic food hall has just added this Italy-based foodie destination to its roster. Visitors can watch the pasta get made right before their eyes. We highly recommend experiencing the pesto sauce when you visit. For those curious, vegan and vegetarian options are on the menu.
TAMPA, FL
Elizabeth R.

5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in Tampa

There are several coffee shops in the Tampa Bay region, and in this article we will tell you about six of the best of them. In Tampa Bay, there is a coffee shop for everyone, whether you prefer a warm or trendy atmosphere, a traditional espresso drink, or to try something new.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm's winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city's emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa

This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it's going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9  is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There's even a "Kidchella" at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

13 Ugly Men announce a wild Halloween costume party at The Cuban Club

It's officially spooky season, and there's a autumnal chill in the air in the city of Tampa. It feels like the perfect time to get that Halloween costume together. If you're looking for a worthwhile excuse to rock a hauntingly fantastic costume, then be sure to get your tickets to the 13 Ugly Men Halloween Party on October 22 at The Cuban Club in Historic Ybor City. This event has been one of the organization's biggest parties for decades, and it raises money and awareness for local benefitting charities.
TAMPA, FL
Maxim

This Classic Tampa Steakhouse Boasts One Of America's Greatest Wine Cellars

Florida's Bern's Steakhouse has built a wine list that is truly mind-boggling. I had heard rumors about Bern's Steak House in Tampa for years from my wine drug-dealer buddies. Those guys you turn to when you need something extra special, unobtanium. The sort of wines you mostly read about but never see. "Old & Rare" as it were.
TAMPA, FL
Elizabeth R.

4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa

I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
TAMPA, FL
Elizabeth R.

4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in Tampa

If you want a quick and nutritious breakfast or lunch, there are several eateries, delis, and cafés to pick from. Dinner does not have to be bland in order to be healthy, and there are many fantastic restaurants in Tampa that specialize in providing nutritious cuisine that tastes great.
TAMPA, FL

