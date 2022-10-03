Read full article on original website
2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday
Russell Wilson, Broncos offense back to square one. Most level-headed folks understood that Wilson integrating with his new receivers, play-caller, offensive line and others would take time to develop in Denver. But even the most pessimistic onlooker couldn’t have predicted some of the struggles we’ve seen to this point -- especially with Wilson himself. Some of the concern seemed to wane after some confident throws and quality scrambles Sunday against the Raiders, even in a loss. But Thursday was a step backward for the Broncos offense, as Wilson was picked twice (once late in the end zone that all but cost them the game) and barely averaged six yards per pass attempt. It certainly can’t be blamed on the absence of Javonte Williams. The Broncos’ first six third-down distances in the game were 17, 16, 15, 12, 10 and 7. Too many misfires on early downs have put Denver in some tough spots, ones that the defense shouldn’t have to make amends for so often. Nathaniel Hackett is not at all beyond reproach for the offensive struggles, but the Broncos aren’t paying him a quarter of a billion dollars. Denver fans leaving en masse in a tie game late in regulation? They’re not dumb. They know that what they’re seeing is really bad.
NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule). Scuffling out of the gates at 1-3, the Panthers face their toughest opponent yet in the 49ers, who boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Seeing how the assignment is to make a bold prediction, you already know where I'm going here. It might be a pipe dream for a team that ranks dead last in total offense and in the bottom half in defense, but I think Carolina is up to the task and wins its second game in three weeks.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Don't sleep on Ryan Tannehill
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 5 matchups and give you their sleepers. And let you...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 5 sleepers
Last week was a tough one for sleepers, though it was good to see guys like Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Hayden Hurst come through. Now only if you were smart enough or brave enough to start them. Full disclosure: I left Hurst sitting on my bench in favor of George Kittle.
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season
Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be the most miserable 2-2 team in recent memory. One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds. Instead, it's been all about what hasn't worked for the Buccaneers, a team in win-now mode that is expected to contend for the conference crown, not just the division title.
Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'
With Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on the doorstep of victory twice late in Thursday night's game, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore shut the door on each occasion. Gilmore intercepted Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) out. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) out for Sunday's game vs. 49ers. LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken leg and associated damage in Thursday's loss to Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury is potentially season-ending. 2022 · 3-1-0 INJURIES. DL Devonte Wyatt (quadricep)...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Colts-Broncos game on Prime Video
WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) Thursday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos will pit two injury-plagued teams dealing with struggling offenses, and each is fairly hungry for a victory. Both teams kept their seasons afloat with big victories over serious contenders in Week 3....
Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts
Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Denver faced fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard-line in overtime and elected to go for it and throw instead of kick a field goal. Hamler got wide open on the slant to Russell Wilson's right side, but the QB never looked his way, ultimately forcing a throw to Courtland Sutton against Stephon Gilmore that fell incomplete.
2022 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Enhance NFL’s Legacy
The NFL successfully completed this year's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships to continue its efforts to strengthen the league's diverse talent. The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship had 171 fellows while the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship had 28. Named after the late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach,...
Can unbeaten Eagles finish 17-0? McGinest, Mike Rob predict remaining schedule
Can the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles finish the 2022 NFL regular season 17-0? NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Michael Robinson predict the outcome of the team's remaining schedule.
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'
Had things worked out differently this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo might have been a Carolina Panther. Instead, he's slated to face the Panthers on Sunday – with the team no one thought he'd still be part of. "Yeah. I think we were advancing with a couple different teams. Nothing, obviously...
Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate
The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach. Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice. "He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per...
Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'
Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. The Chicago Bears quarterback is 32nd among 32 qualified quarterbacks with 16.8 attempts per game, a 50.7 completion percentage, 117.8 passing yards per game, a 6.0 interception percentage and a 58.7 passer rating -- no other qualified QB has a sub-70 passer rating in 2022.
Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. "This is what I dreamed about coming to the NFL," Gardner said this week, via the New York...
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles announces retirement after eight seasons in NFL
The sun has officially set on Blake Bortles' football career. The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback candidly announced his retirement on the Pardon My Take podcast on Tuesday when asked about potentially signing with a team this season. "I have not touched a football since January," Bortles said. "I have officially...
Move the Sticks: 49ers defense, Justin Fields focus and big play leaders
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, while giving credit to the 49ers' defense for their dominant performance. Then, the pair give their take on Bears QB Justin Fields and the struggles on offense in Chicago. Following that, the guys look at the big play leaders through Week 4. After, the duo highlight the Giants defense and to wrap up the show, preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Colts and Broncos on Prime Video.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that the hope is the joint investigation will conclude within the...
