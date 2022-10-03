Read full article on original website
Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad
With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Mike Tomlin Bluntly Criticizes Former Patriot Gunner Olszewski
Gunner Olszewski is not off to a strong start in Pittsburgh, and his head coach has no interest in trying to sugarcoat that fact. Olszewski, who signed a two-year, free agent contract with the Steelers this past NFL offseason, has struggled to hold onto the football early in his tenure with the Black and Yellow. The 2020 first-team All-Pro returner coughed up the ball multiple times in the first quarter of the season, including a costly muffed punt that doomed Pittsburgh in its Week 2 loss at home against the New England Patriots.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Richard Sherman Loses Mind Over Broncos Key Fourth Down Play Call
Richard Sherman obviously learned from the loss the Seattle Seahawks suffered in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos on the other hand, must have missed what not to do on fourth-and-short down by the goal line. Trailing by three points with 3:17 left in overtime...
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market
Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
Five Greatest Linebackers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But, perhaps no position in Patriots history has been as consistent as linebacker.
N’Keal Harry’s Status For Week 7 Vs. Patriots Clearer After Update
FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears Patriots fans will be able to give N’Keal Harry a warm welcome back to New England when the Chicago Bears visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 clash. The Bears announced Wednesday that Harry has been designated to return from injured reserve, meaning...
Colts-Broncos: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Indianapolis Colts are set to take a trip to Denver and visit the Broncos to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a weird first month of the season for the Colts, whose only victory in the young season has come against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Colts continue to play down to their competition, it’s likely to be a long year for Indy.
Aaron Rodgers Sheds Light On ‘Really Cool’ Bill Belichick Chat
The moment Bill Belichick took Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Packers matchup, he sought out Aaron Rodgers for a quick pregame conversation. That gesture meant a lot to the Green Bay quarterback. “The thing that touched me that I really appreciated was him coming over pregame,” Rodgers said Tuesday...
Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough
FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
NFL Twitter Pokes Fun At ‘Thursday Night Football’ Snooze Fest
A battle between the most-middling teams in the NFL produced the kind of first half you would have expected. Thursday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts started off slow, then kicked into a slower gear, before finally coming to a resting speed of slow. The two squads, who had a combined record of 3-4-1 headed into the ballgame, combined for nine points on three field goals in the first half.
Twitter Unleashes Pent-Up Frustration Over Another Russell Wilson Failure
We hope Russell Wilson stays away from Twitter after the Denver Broncos suffered an ugly overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”. Down three in overtime on fourth-and-1 from the Colts’ 5-yard line, the Broncos, for whatever reason, decided to throw the ball rather than run it. Wilson ended up getting his pass intended for Courtland Sutton broken up, sealing the 12-9 win for the Colts.
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Unloads On ‘Poser’ Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson era in Denver is off to a horrendous start, and the superstar quarterback is taking more and more heat. The Broncos lost in overtime Thursday night to the Indianapolis Colts behind yet another uninspiring performance from Wilson. The supposed savior completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Wilson posted a lower passer rating than his 59.4 rating in just 10 games in his career.
Broncos Fans Leave Stadium Prior To Overtime Loss Vs. Colts
Broncos Country did not feel like riding on Thursday night. The Denver Broncos blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Indianapolis Colts in their overtime loss, but before the free football started, their fans started filing out of the stadium. After Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin tied the game 9-9 with five...
Lions RB D'Andre Swift Not Expected to Play Week 5
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Swift missed Detroit’s last contest and has been limited in others as he deals with a nagging shoulder injury suffered on opening day. The Lions have a BYE in Week 6, meaning the 23-year-old could be in line to return for Week 7’s matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Tyquan Thornton Returns To Practice; What That Means For Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was the most notable player on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, but a close second was Tyquan Thornton. The rookie receiver made his practice return just over six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured collarbone. Thornton, New England’s second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered the injury during a preseason game.
Julian Edelman Gives Advice To Patriots After 1-3 Start To Season
Julian Edelman believes the 2022 Patriots are in no position to be thinking long term. The unofficial first quarter of the season wasn’t kind to New England. Bill Belichick’s team will enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record and it might have to play its second consecutive contest with its third-string quarterback. The Patriots currently reside in the cellar of the AFC East and it’s become very difficult to envision New England playing postseason football this January.
