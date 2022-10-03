Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ribbon Cutting: Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering in Murfreesboro
Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A in Murfreesboro. A southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant and venue. Located at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN. 1430 Medical Center Parkway,...
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
Ribbon Cutting: The Goddard School in Murfreesboro
The Goddard School held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 1720 Gateway Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The Goddard School offers children a chance to learn, explore and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. From highly trained teachers to engaging, individualized lessons, find out why families choose The Goddard School.
OBITUARY: Mark A. Pirtle
Mark A. Pirtle, a business icon who played a major role in the commercial development of Murfreesboro over the past three decades but who was known more for his engaging personality and generosity of time and money, died Monday, October 3, 2022 after an extended illness. The husband of Anita...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award
Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) volunteers a Sage Award from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro
Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro. The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
WSMV
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery
Volunteers from Middle Tennessee Electric’s vegetation management team and the community worked to trim trees and vegetation at Stones River National Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 28, as part of the Saluting Branches National Day of Service. This year marks the eighth annual Day of Service held nationwide by Saluting Branches,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
Oaklands Mansion to Host 2nd Annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl
The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. The participating local theatres include AcTEENg, Bravo Boro, Boro Tellers, Center For the Arts, Consider This Theatre, Ghost Light Studio, Murfreesboro Little Theatre, and Radical Arts. This...
murfreesboro.com
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro
Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes
Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes...
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0