ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Casue of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say

ATLANTA - Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires. Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
fox5atlanta.com

Two escape blaze in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot

ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open following fatal crash near Cobb Cloverleaf, GDOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer, causing a fatal crash on Friday morning in Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirms. Officials said crash on the Interstate 285 eastbound exit to I-75 northbound happened at around 3 a.m. By 6:43 a.m., all lanes had re-opened.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind

FORSYTH, Ga. - The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident. Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.
FORSYTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother marks grim anniversary with other 'Missing or Murdered Moms'

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Thursday marked two years since the body of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom was found inside a car. Heard County deputies found the body of Natalie Jones inside her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville. The discovery came after an extensive three-month search.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy