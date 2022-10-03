Read full article on original website
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Casue of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say
ATLANTA - Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires. Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews...
fox5atlanta.com
3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
fox5atlanta.com
4 adults, several pets displaced when Gwinnett County apartment damaged by fire, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in Gwinnett County. Firefighters headed to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor at 8:53 a.m. The caller said they saw smoke coming out of the windows and roof of an apartment on Spruce Circle. Crews...
fox5atlanta.com
Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge. Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog. The woman's husband...
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old boy found safe in DeKalb County after police search apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night has been found safe. Police said Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen at home by his mother on Oct. 6 near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain. Police announced at around 8:38...
fox5atlanta.com
Police warn dating app users of 'red flags' after woman arrested for Midtown stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a warning for anyone who considers meeting up with someone they met online to meet in a public place. This comes after a man was stabbed this week in a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex after meeting a woman from a dating app. Atlanta Police Officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot
ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open following fatal crash near Cobb Cloverleaf, GDOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer, causing a fatal crash on Friday morning in Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirms. Officials said crash on the Interstate 285 eastbound exit to I-75 northbound happened at around 3 a.m. By 6:43 a.m., all lanes had re-opened.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of hitting officers with car while avoiding arrest, leaving child behind
FORSYTH, Ga. - The Forsyth Police Department said two of its officers were injured while responding to a domestic incident. Police said Autumn Thomas drove away from officers trying to arrest her on Thursday, throwing one to the ground and hitting another with the front end of her car. Police said both officers, Sgt. David Asbell and Officer Dexter McCune, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, and they are both recovering at home.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother marks grim anniversary with other 'Missing or Murdered Moms'
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Thursday marked two years since the body of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom was found inside a car. Heard County deputies found the body of Natalie Jones inside her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville. The discovery came after an extensive three-month search.
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills. Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession...
fox5atlanta.com
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
