John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Bengals offense finds the end zone early and often against Ravens: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense hit new heights last year when they travelled to Baltimore. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set then career-high with 416 passing yards (a record he broke in the second game against the Ravens) while receiver Ja’Marr Chase set a new rookie single-game receiving record with 201 yards.
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on MLB Playoffs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs have finally arrived and you can bet $5, win $200 if your team wins by activating our DraftKings promo code...
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem designated for return to practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially cleared cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for them to return to the active roster. “Particularly for week one, it’s (to) get them back into the flow of playing football,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think...
Caesars promo code: get huge first bet on MLB playoffs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prepare for NFL Week 5, the MLB playoffs, and more with the Caesars promo code CLEFULL here. Our code unlocks the “Full Caesar,”...
NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
BetMGM Kansas promo code drives $1K risk-free for MLB postseason
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs begin on Friday night with a four-game slate and you can activate our BetMGM Kansas promo code for a $1,000...
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
Keep betting on Tee Higgins: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — This is something I’ve hammered for the last few weeks, but for as long as Tee Higgins is being valued at a discount rate compared to Ja’Marr Chase, keeping hitting. The Bengals were stellar against the Ravens last season, specifically on offense, and I...
Cavaliers move Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage start time to 11 a.m. to avoid conflict with Guardians’ playoff game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers announced on Thursday morning that they have moved up the start time of Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage at the Wolstein Center to 11 a.m. The scrimmage will start earlier to avoid a time conflict with the Cleveland Guardians, who will take on...
Watch Jadeveon Clowney return to Browns practice in hopes of facing the Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jadeveon Clowney return to practice from his right mid-ankle sprain for the first time since he sprained it Sept. 18 against the Jets. Clowney will likely be listed as questionable for the Chargers game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but the Browns can sure use him against the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Picks for the Sunday night game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals and Ravens play Sunday night with first place in the AFC North on the line. I think this is where the Bengals’ two-game win streak comes to an end. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson just present too many problems for the Bengals’ defense in both personnel and scheme. They’ve yet to see a quarterback like him, and I think the Ravens’ offense is going to make one more play than the Bengals’ to win the game. I think Baltimore is better than 2-2 (as I do for Cincinnati), but the Ravens are still my AFC North pick.
Why Nick Chubb should have an explosive run ... or several against the Chargers
CLEVELAND -- The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled with their run defense this season, and Nick Chubb and the Browns should be able to take advantage as these two teams face off on Sunday. Over the last few weeks, L.A.’s run defense has had several major breakdowns, giving up 50-plus-yard...
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns run game stayed firm against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. The Falcons defense attempted to contain the ground game, until the tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt carried the Browns offense throughout the fourth quarter. Chubb and Hunt ended up combining for 167 of the Browns’ 177 rushing yards.
Browns vs. Chargers: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for out big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium between the Browns and Chargers. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game 1: Watch AL Wild Card series for free (10/7/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians begin the 2022 postseason on Friday afternoon when they host the Rays in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Wild Card series. First pitch is at 12:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live...
