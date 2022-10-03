ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Cleveland.com

John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in

BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on MLB Playoffs

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs have finally arrived and you can bet $5, win $200 if your team wins by activating our DraftKings promo code...
Cleveland.com

Caesars promo code: get huge first bet on MLB playoffs

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prepare for NFL Week 5, the MLB playoffs, and more with the Caesars promo code CLEFULL here. Our code unlocks the “Full Caesar,”...
NFL
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Kansas promo code drives $1K risk-free for MLB postseason

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs begin on Friday night with a four-game slate and you can activate our BetMGM Kansas promo code for a $1,000...
Cleveland.com

Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
Cleveland.com

Keep betting on Tee Higgins: Andrew Gillis

CINCINNATI, Ohio — This is something I’ve hammered for the last few weeks, but for as long as Tee Higgins is being valued at a discount rate compared to Ja’Marr Chase, keeping hitting. The Bengals were stellar against the Ravens last season, specifically on offense, and I...
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Picks for the Sunday night game

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals and Ravens play Sunday night with first place in the AFC North on the line. I think this is where the Bengals’ two-game win streak comes to an end. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson just present too many problems for the Bengals’ defense in both personnel and scheme. They’ve yet to see a quarterback like him, and I think the Ravens’ offense is going to make one more play than the Bengals’ to win the game. I think Baltimore is better than 2-2 (as I do for Cincinnati), but the Ravens are still my AFC North pick.
