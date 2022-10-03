Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California authorities release chilling video of family’s kidnapping at gunpoint
On Monday morning, four family members were kidnapped at gunpoint from a business they operated just south of Merced off South Highway 59, Gateway Parking. The whereabouts of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39 remain unknown. Deputies are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 15 taco joints in California are among the best in the US, Yelp says
California has 15 of the best taco joints in the U.S., according to a new Yelp report. Yelp released its “Top 100 Taco Spots in America” just in time for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and cities across the state made the list. To find the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can California help drought-stricken farmworkers following Gavin Newsom’s recent veto?
A Central Valley lawmaker says she’s committed to supporting farmworkers who risk losing income during the drought – but state and labor groups are at odds on the best approach. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, a Democrat who represents California’s 14th district, said that while California has invested millions...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Support for Prop 30 drops after California Gov. Gavin Newsom airs an ad opposing it
Support for Proposition 30, a ballot measure to impose a tax on the wealthy to pay for greenhouse gas reduction efforts, has dipped since California Gov. Gavin Newsom cut an ad opposing it. According to the latest Berkeley IGS poll, 49% of likely voters support Proposition 30, while 37% are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gasoline prices appear to be headed for a big drop. Here’s when and how much
Gasoline prices in California could fall 50 to 90 cents a gallon very soon. That’s the view of experts such as Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks prices. Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at University of California, Berkeley, predicts a plunge of at least...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did you get your California inflation relief money? Here’s a breakdown on payments
Some qualifying California taxpayers might be waking up to as much as $1,050 additional bucks in their back account Friday. The “Middle Class Tax Refund” from the state was scheduled to begin payments Oct. 7. Not everyone will see the money then, as the rollout could take until January for some individuals and families.
