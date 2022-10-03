Read full article on original website
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
Audi RS3 Spied Wearing Early Refresh For Bodywork
The current Audi RS3 debuted in 2021 and went on sale for the 2022 model year with a starting price of $59,995. Given that the vehicle is so new, it's odd to see the company developing what appears to be a refresh for the model. The camouflage wrap is on...
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
Porsche 911 Cabriolet 964-Model Gets 500-HP EV Conversion From Everrati
Everrati specializes in performing electric powertrain conversions to classic sports cars. Its latest creation is a 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet wide body. The new variant joins the existing coupe- and Targa-based offerings. The new powertrain consists of an electric motor that Everrati offers with 440-horsepower (328-kilowatt) or 500-hp (373-kW) outputs....
BMW XM Pickup Rendering Depicts An Oddly Proportional Street Truck
These days, it seems like the term polarizing is constantly popping up when talking about new BMWs. With its bronze trim, complex front fascia, and supersized proportions, the new XM certainly fits that definition. It's a three-ton, high-performance SUV, but perhaps it should've been a pickup truck. A new rendering...
2023 Mercedes B-Class Facelift Debuts With More Standard Kit, Extra PHEV Power
In a sea of crossovers and SUVs of all sizes, the minivan is largely seen as a rare oddity. Nevertheless, Mercedes is sticking by its B-Class by giving the compact family hauler a mild update for 2023. These tweaks are meant to keep the third-generation model fresh as it battles the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. In keeping with the A-Class facelift also introduced today, the changes are not immediately noticeable.
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Have Steel Skid Plates, Improved AWD
The next-generation Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year, and the big reveal could be right around the corner. The latest teaser images provide the best look yet at the new SUV, which Honda is showing off in its TrailSport trim, with the automaker promising that this will be its most “off-road capable” SUV ever.
Rare Bugatti Divo Makes Amazing Sounds During Hillclimb Event
When Bugatti revealed the Divo in 2018, the automaker noted that it’d produce just 40 cars. The €5 million starting price added to its exclusivity, so seeing one in public is rare. It’s even rarer to see one navigating a hillclimb course, but that happened during the 2022 Bernina Gran Turismo in Switzerland.
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Vs 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: How They Compare
Electrification is the future of the auto industry, but friends, things are still pretty damn good in the world of combustion power. If anything, the last hurrah of ICE is yielding some of the best performance cars yet. And we need look no further than the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the latest Porsche 911 GT3.
Audi R8 V10 With A Gated Manual Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The day will come when screaming engines longer fill the highways of the world, but it is not this day. Direct drive from high-power electric motors will negate the satisfying clicks and snaps of a manual transmission, but it is not this day. Arise, enthusiasts, and embrace the sounds of power and control in this, a rare Audi R8 V10 with a gated six-speed manual being exercised to its limit on the Autobahn.
McLaren 765LT Spider With Color-Changing Paint Looks Expensive Because It Is
The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.
2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo Costs $36,420, Mega Gallery Released
Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander in May when it talked about its new turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline engine. At that point, it refrained from discussing pricing details, but now the numbers are in. Stick to front-wheel drive and the SUV with its four-cylinder engine benefitting from forced induction kicks off at $36,420. Upgrade to AWD and you'll have to fork out $38,020, with both prices excluding destination charges.
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Spied With Redesigned Front End
Four years and 20,000 SUVs assembled later, the Lamborghini Urus recently went through a mid-cycle update bringing a hot Performance derivative. The base model has earned the "S" suffix and both flavors of the LM002's spiritual successor pack a devilish 666 horsepower. Should you want even more oomph, the plug-in hybrid spotted here will add quite a few raging bulls. Our spies caught a fully camouflaged prototype with a towing dynamometer.
Ford GT LM, An Elantra N Controversy, And Electrifying Classic Cars: RAC #92
It's podcast time! We planned to have a guest this week, but the person had a scheduling conflict, so we had to adapt. We kick things off by checking out the Ford GT LM, which is the last special edition for the Blue Oval's supercar. The name pays tribute to the race car's success at Le Mans. The actual appearance is more understated. Liquid Silver is a titanium-like color, and there are dark blue accents. As a special touch on the inside, the 3D-printed instrument panel badge uses metal from the crankshaft in the third place in class GT racer from the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Maserati GranCabrio EV Confirmed For 2023 Launch
Maserati is back in the GT game with the all-new GranTurismo that made its debut earlier this week. The lineup includes the first-ever production electric vehicle from the Italian brand and it seems that the EV recipe will also be transformed into an open-top grand tourer. The information comes from Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s head of global products, who recently gave an interview with Autocar.
2023 BMW M2 And XM To Make US Public Debut On October 15
We are days away from the world premiere of BMW's hotly anticipated M2 as the wraps will come off Tuesday, October 11. The digital premiere will be followed by a public debut the very next weekend in South Carolina at the BMW Performance Center. The compact sports coupe will be joined by the locally built XM, Bavaria's first dedicated M car since the M1 of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The two models are at opposite poles in the vast M lineup.
