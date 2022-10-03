Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Celsius Network Co-founder Resigns Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
Celsius froze client withdrawals and later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. Mashinsky handed up his resignation a week ago today. On Tuesday, S. Daniel Leon, co-founder of Celsius Network and Chief Strategy Officer, announced his resignation. After previous CEO Alex Mashinsky, he is the most recent executive to leave the organization.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Exchange Listed Dollar Spot Index Perpetual Futures
Crypto exchange, FTX has listed FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY) perpetual futures. The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, currently trading around 110.68. According to the recent announcement from the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, the platform has added a new perpetual futures contract for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to its listing. The new perpetual contracts will be based on the FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY), which tracks the movements of four leading currencies against the US dollar, which include the Euro, Yen, Canadian dollar, and British Pound.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin DeFi Provider DeFiChain Launches New dTokens
Four additional decentralized tokens are available on DeFiChain’s DEX. DeFiChain offers users price exposure to their preferred assets without geographical restrictions. Four new decentralized tokens have been added to the DEX of DeFiChain, the leading blockchain in the world on the Bitcoin network. DeFiChain aims to make decentralized financial apps and services accessible to everyone, as it, the newly added dTokens are, Wal-Mart ($dWMT), Unilever ($dUL ), US Oil Fund ($dUSO), and US Gas Fund ($dUNG).
thenewscrypto.com
MakerDAO To Invest $500M in U.S Treasury and Corporate Bonds
It started with a $1 million pilot transaction, and the rest will follow shortly. MakerDAO’s native stablecoin, DAI, will be converted to US dollars. In a Thursday announcement, MakerDAO, the biggest DeFi lending protocol in the world, said it will invest $500 million in US Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
$ET price increased by nearly 100 times after listing, rising the unprecedented popularity of the SuperEx Web3 Ecosystem!
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
thenewscrypto.com
CME Group Files for Futures Commission Merchant Status
CME submitted the registration back in August. The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives. The WSJ stated that the CME Group, the biggest financial derivatives exchange in the world, has applied to become a futures commission merchant (FCM). According to WSJ writer Alexander Osipovich, CME submitted the registration back in August and is “taking cue from [the] crypto rival FTX.”
thenewscrypto.com
Cake DeFi Launches Ethereum Staking Service with 5% Returns via Singapore-based Nodes
The leading and fastest-growing Singaporean fintech startup giving simple access to Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Cake DeFi, has released its newest feature, Ethereum (ETH) Staking, with the additional access to liquidity through a tradable token which can be traded on the open market. Staking may be unlocked in advance of the...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Smart Chain Been Halted Due to a Hack
Due to an exploit, Binance has halted deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency has been hacked numerous times, resulting in a $2 trillion loss in the value of digital assets. The BNB Chain has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals. As rumors spread that the BNB chain had been significantly exploited, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), revealed Twitter as the platform and stated that their cross bridge and the BSC Token Hub were exploited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com Is Expanding Its Usage in Canada
Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now use Google Pay and Apple Pay. These apps are one-point solutions for multiple on-site, in-app, and in-store transactions. Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now make use of the functionalities with both Google Pay and Apple Pay. The exchange has declared the addiction of their visa cards, in the list of payment options by the prominent apps today.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Collection Held by Three Arrows Capital To Be Auctioned
The liquidator overseeing bankruptcy proceedings has possession of the collection. The majority of the assets were moved to the new wallet in the last 2 days. This week, the highly significant Ethereum-based NFTs belonging to the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital were transferred to a new wallet. And the liquidator overseeing the firm’s bankruptcy proceedings has verified that it now has possession of the collection.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar Q3 Report Reveals The Crypto Market Recovery
The market cap of cryptocurrencies increased 8.5% ($981M) in Q3. According to the report on the crypto market signaling recovery from the bear market. A market analysis report from DappRadar for the third quarter (Q3), which uses on-chain data, indicates the cryptocurrency market’s recovery from the current bear market conditions. DappRadar is a web service, which offers extensive data about the most well-known dapps (decentralized applications).
thenewscrypto.com
Apollo Global, Sixth Street Never Part of Musk’s Twitter Deal
Many see the takeover as potentially influencing the results of future elections. The Twitter stock soared almost 20%, reaching a new high of $52.06. Concerns were raised among investors when Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave his approval. To go through with the $44 billion takeover of Twitter at $54.20 per share. Neither the May third-party equity financing nor the May debt financing included participation from Apollo Global Management or Sixth Street Partners.
thenewscrypto.com
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 – Will MX Hit $5 Soon?
MX Token (MX) price might also reach $5 soon. Bearish MX price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614. In MX Token (MX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. MX Token (MX) Current Market Status.
thenewscrypto.com
Sandbox (SAND) Will be Available for Trading on Binance.US
Trade SAND/USD and SAND/USDT starting in Binance on October 5, 2022. Deposits are now available for SAND to enable trading of SAND/USD and SAND/USDT. Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency exchange announced that it would list Sandbox (SAND). According to Binance, deposits for SAND are now open in anticipation of trading in SAND/USD and SAND/USDT. The Sandbox trading on Binance will go live on October 5, 2022, at 5 am PDT, and the withdrawals will be permitted.
thenewscrypto.com
BabyDogeSwap on BNB Chain – Crypto Season’s Trending Launch
BabyDogeSwap enables rapid crypto token swaps without registration or an account. BabyDogeSwap is developed on the Binance Smart Chain. The BabyDogeSwap protocol has been launched and it has enabled them to make crypto in four methods, which are Swap, Earn, Save, and Help. The doge is one of the largest community in the crypto. It is Binance Smart Chain’s (BSC) newest decentralized swap, featuring large APRs on farming and the lowest swap costs on BSC.
thenewscrypto.com
Kazakhstan Grants a Regulatory License to Binance
Binance will be able to operate as a regulated platform in Kazakhstan. Most recently, Binance announced the launch of a local office in Bucharest, Romania. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume, Binance, obtained a license to operate in Kazakhstan, according to a press release on Today. Due to the license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), Binance will be able to operate as a regulated platform and offer custody services for digital assets at the Astana International Financial Center.
thenewscrypto.com
BSV Releases “Blacklist Manager” to Freeze Lost or Stolen BTC
‘Blacklist Manager’, the first software tool, has been released by Bitcoin SV. It enables the miners to freeze lost or stolen tokens by complying with court orders. The Bitcoin Association for BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) blockchain has released “Blacklist Manager,” the first software tool for freezing lost or stolen Bitcoin (BTC). According to the recent announcement from the BSV platform, the newly launched Blacklist Manager will enable Bitcoin miners to freeze stolen or lost BTC tokens, by following the court orders.
thenewscrypto.com
Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run. The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
thenewscrypto.com
National Debt of United States of America Surpasses $31.4T
Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion. US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates. The global spread of the epidemic only caused misery for people everywhere. The fight against the deadly coronavirus brought home to millions of people the value of life and good health. More than that, however, individuals everywhere felt the effects of the global financial crisis, as seen by the rise in bankruptcy filings. The US National Debt is now reflecting the increased expenditure during the epidemic, which has affected several economies.
thenewscrypto.com
Gear up for the Launch of Upstairs, an NFT Marketplace Offering the Best User Experience
The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.
Comments / 0