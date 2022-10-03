The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.

