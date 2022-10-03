Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Local legislative candidates draw over 50 to Oct. 3 forum
There was more for candidates to agree rather than draw distinct party lines on at the Lincoln County News/Boothbay Register 2022 candidates forum Oct. 3. A crowd of over 50 piled into the American Legion Post #36 to hear out House District 48 candidates Holly Stover, a Democrat and incumbent, her Republican challenger Tricia Warren and Senate District 13 candidates Abden Simmons, a Republican, and Democrat Cameron Reny.
WMTW
Fact-checking the first Maine governor’s race debate between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
In Tuesday night's first Maine gubernatorial race debate between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul Lepage, LePage underscored his desire to downsize state government. Lepage said, "Janet Mills' only solution over the last four years is to throw money at a problem." State spending has increased 20% since...
boothbayregister.com
Democrats host successful Harvest Dinner
Six Democratic candidates for state and county office came together with nearly 120 supporters in Jefferson on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 for a hearty meal of home-made chowders, stews, cider, and pie as the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) celebrated the return of the Harvest Dinner to its event calendar after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus. The group gathered in Le Barn, a landmark gambrel-roofed barn that has been made into an event facility by Jefferson’s Jim and Marie Lindsey.
boothbayregister.com
Trustees talk charter, campus project
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District’s “repeal and replace” draft charter is basically done, trustees learned Oct. 5. Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler said the CSD’s attorney submitted the draft to Boothbay’s attorney for review. After some back and forth, it seems the language captures all the changes Boothbay’s and Boothbay Harbor’s select boards were looking for, namely a budget validation referendum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 7 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wabi.tv
Maine’s gubernatorial candidates debate: Their answers on the housing crisis
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s three candidates for govenor - incumbent Democrat Janet Mills, Republican former governor Paul LePage and Independent Sam Hunkler - faced off in their first televised debate Tuesday in Lewiston. The debate was hosted by MainePublic, the Portland Press Herald and the Sun Journal. Candidates...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
boothbayregister.com
United Way chapter welcomes feedback at community forum in Newcastle
United Way of Mid Coast Maine (UWMCM) is looking ahead to the future needs of Lincoln County residents and welcomes community feedback at a strategic planning session in Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 14. “United Way brings people together to build a strong, compassionate community that helps all of us – our families, friends, colleagues, employees, and neighbors,” said Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Bath Area Family YMCA launching inclusive program in partnership with Special Olympics Maine
The Bath Family YMCA in partnership with Special Olympics Maine and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, are providing a new opportunity to Maine Citizens with intellectual disabilities through the Special Olympics Maine Unified Champion Club. The Unified Champion Club is dedicated to promoting social inclusion by pairing people with and without intellectual disabilities through shared recreational sports and activities. A simple principle that playing and competing together creates a quick path to friendships and understanding. The Unified Champion Club focuses on building an inclusive climate that emphasizes collaboration, engagement, and mutual respect for all people regardless of their abilities.
Maine school district votes against proposal to ban 'Gender Queer: A Memoir'
BUXTON, Maine — After contentious debate, the MSAD 6 school board voted 10-1 against the proposed removal of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" Monday evening. The single vote to remove the book came from chair Julie Anderson, who also voted to remove "It’s Perfectly Normal" last month. The decision...
wabi.tv
Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month,...
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
WGME
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned
The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
Central Maine Town to Send Relief Checks to Residents to Assist With Rising Property Taxes
It's no secret that everything is getting more expensive these days. Literally everything. From the fuel you put into your vehicle to the fuel you use to heat your home, it's all becoming too much to handle for thousands of Mainers across the state. Additionally, trying to handle a mortgage...
Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Website Crashes
Wildlife officials are asking for patience after their website crashed on opening day of online antlerless deer permit sales. UPDATE: Permits will go on-sale Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY:. The website for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is down. October 5 is the first day...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Comments / 0