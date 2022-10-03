ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to show your true knighthood at the 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Joining us now with everything you need to know before you converse with royalty this weekend, Tipsy McCracken.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Ballet Theatre showcases horror with performance of 'Dracula'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the spookiest time of the year, and the Nevada Ballet Theatre is showcasing some horror with performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center. Artistic director Roy Kaiser joined us to preview the show. Visit the Ballet Theatre's website to learn more and to purchase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'ABSINTHE' in Las Vegas attracts celebrity guest weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Palace's 'ABSINTHE" brought in a row of celebrity appearances this weekend. 'Forget You' singer CeeLo Green attended the valley's favorite production on Saturday. The celebrity streak continued on Monday when Grammy award winner Abigail Barlow also made an appearance at the show. Both celebrities...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New, horror-themed restaurant now open in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new, spooky-themed restaurant has officially opened its doors just in time for Halloween. Nightmare Cafe opened its doors this week and offers Halloween-themed drinks and treats for guests to enjoy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesilversword.com

Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas

While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Bun B’s Houston-Born Trill Burgers Lands Restaurant Residency In Vegas

On the heels of winning Good Morning America’s “Best Burger in America,” Houston hip-hop legend Bun B is taking his burger pop-up restaurant to Las Vegas. From November 6 to December 3, Trill Burgers will partake in a four-week residency at both Luxor Hotel and Casino’s Public House and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Libertine Social in Vegas, where it will serve Bun B’s signature smash burgers along with specials, including a steakhouse-style burger from Trill chef Mike Pham.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
HENDERSON, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas is decking the halls this holiday season

Enchant, producers of some of the world's largest Christmas light experiences, will be creating a pair of festive holiday experiences in Las Vegas this year. At Resorts World, the first "Enchant of the Strip" will feature more than 4 million outdoor lights across 10 acres. The display will include a walk-through light maze experience and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Patient ambassadors tee off to start Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Patient ambassadors teed off to start the annual Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Thursday morning. The ceremony marks the beginning of the four-day professional golf tournament, a featured part of the PGA TOUR. Golfers like Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and last year's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
LAS VEGAS, NV

