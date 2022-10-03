Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, appearing on local television this week, touted Ohio’s clean and fair elections record. This was a moment of great hypocrisy. LaRose was the one who, on March 2, directed that an unfairly drawn Ohio congressional map later deemed unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court be used in 2022 elections. LaRose was one of the five Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission who voted to adopt that map. The others were Gov. Mike DeWine, Auditor Keith Faber, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman. The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project graded the map “F” due to its unfair Republican advantage.

