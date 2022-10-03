There must be a plan to rejuvenate food supplies before we have shortages in Ohio... you cannot just throw money at buying food, you must have a sustainable plan for those in NEED. Victory gardening via micro greens kits is one way.Being able to hear homes is what will be the next biggest problem this winter.
NO WE WILL NOT! Biden & DeWine talks about hunger,nutrition & electricity WHAT about Seniors/Disabled SSDI&A/Survivors/VA are forgotten & we're still voters,who we will vote for! DeWine, Biden & FEDS should tell how they didn't raise QMB Medicaid poverty income guidelines for Medicare Seniors/Disabled SSD&A/Survivors/VA so now we lost our Medicare dual Insurances,are going bankrupt/dying cause we can't get medical care/medications, starving cause we can't afford food, can't afford gas to get transportation, if we move in with family/friends their income is held against us so we go homeless, can't afford rent & there isn't enough assisted living facilities!. If go to food pantries do you think they give good nutritional food-"No"! Biden saying this is a LIE-HE WANTS US DEAD AS FAR AS THE SENIORS/DISABLED who are DYING CAUSE OF BIDEN, HIS FEDS! ASK ELECTRIC COMPANIES WHO ARE RAISING THEIR PRICES ON SENIORS/DISABLED SSD&A/SURVIVORS/VA CAUSE WE GET HEAP/PIPP!
how about stimulus checks dewino to help pay bills. you people think bass ackwards. im disabled w/lumbarsacral inj from car acc w/jaws of life removal, heart n lung failure n anemic w/ vertigo etc. i make 1,100/mo. after paying car life n MH ins n utilities i have 25$ left for toiletries etc. i get some FS. i cant get to food banks. and stimulus would help me better to help with gas n utilities etc. i can only get $10/mo in gas which generally lasts fairly long. why no stimulus checks? just curious. DeWine was given money to do that but never did.
