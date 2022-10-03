ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rob G
3d ago

There must be a plan to rejuvenate food supplies before we have shortages in Ohio... you cannot just throw money at buying food, you must have a sustainable plan for those in NEED. Victory gardening via micro greens kits is one way.Being able to hear homes is what will be the next biggest problem this winter.

Celeste Spradlinwillis
3d ago

NO WE WILL NOT! Biden & DeWine talks about hunger,nutrition & electricity WHAT about Seniors/Disabled SSDI&A/Survivors/VA are forgotten & we're still voters,who we will vote for! DeWine, Biden & FEDS should tell how they didn't raise QMB Medicaid poverty income guidelines for Medicare Seniors/Disabled SSD&A/Survivors/VA so now we lost our Medicare dual Insurances,are going bankrupt/dying cause we can't get medical care/medications, starving cause we can't afford food, can't afford gas to get transportation, if we move in with family/friends their income is held against us so we go homeless, can't afford rent & there isn't enough assisted living facilities!. If go to food pantries do you think they give good nutritional food-"No"! Biden saying this is a LIE-HE WANTS US DEAD AS FAR AS THE SENIORS/DISABLED who are DYING CAUSE OF BIDEN, HIS FEDS! ASK ELECTRIC COMPANIES WHO ARE RAISING THEIR PRICES ON SENIORS/DISABLED SSD&A/SURVIVORS/VA CAUSE WE GET HEAP/PIPP!

Marty ?
3d ago

how about stimulus checks dewino to help pay bills. you people think bass ackwards. im disabled w/lumbarsacral inj from car acc w/jaws of life removal, heart n lung failure n anemic w/ vertigo etc. i make 1,100/mo. after paying car life n MH ins n utilities i have 25$ left for toiletries etc. i get some FS. i cant get to food banks. and stimulus would help me better to help with gas n utilities etc. i can only get $10/mo in gas which generally lasts fairly long. why no stimulus checks? just curious. DeWine was given money to do that but never did.

Cleveland.com

DeWine, Whaley take turns talking in Columbus but still no debate: Capitol Letter

Taking debate: Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday came perhaps as close as they ever will to holding a debate, as they each spoke separately to a Vote For Ohio’s Kids leadership forum in Columbus. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, DeWine and Whaley fielded some prearranged questions about children’s issues posed by non-journalists; only Whaley made herself available to reporters after speaking.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state

Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients. Supply bottlenecks, increased fuel costs, commodity inflation and a lack of farm labor have strained the foodbanks’ ability to […] The post Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s voter registration deadline for the November election is this Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Planning to vote in November? The deadline to register, if you haven’t already done so is quickly approaching. Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election, which will include Ohio races for governor and other statewide offices, U.S. Senate, congress, the state legislature and three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. Early voting begins the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Cleveland.com

GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans

As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
Cleveland.com

Officials who conspired on unconstitutional legislative maps don’t deserve Ohioans’ votes

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, appearing on local television this week, touted Ohio’s clean and fair elections record. This was a moment of great hypocrisy. LaRose was the one who, on March 2, directed that an unfairly drawn Ohio congressional map later deemed unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court be used in 2022 elections. LaRose was one of the five Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission who voted to adopt that map. The others were Gov. Mike DeWine, Auditor Keith Faber, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman. The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project graded the map “F” due to its unfair Republican advantage.
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
Cleveland.com

Too many Ohioans aren’t registered to vote. If you’re among them, drop everything and do it now. Deadline is Wednesday for Nov. 8 election: Maple Buescher

LEWISTON, Maine – Much as I love my personal, anecdotal column openers, today I will cut right to the chase. This Wednesday, October 11 is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 8 general election. Registering to vote online is easy and quick; Ohioans will just need their name, date of birth, address, driver’s license or Ohio identification card, and Social Security number.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
Cleveland.com

Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial

Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
