Madison, WI

Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7: 20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep...
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
Police chase, shots fired; Eagle man sentenced

EAGLE, Wis. - An Eagle man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after a report of reckless driving led to a police chase and shots fired in February. Steven James, 38, pleaded guilty in July to OWI (third offense), second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. Additional charges were dismissed.
Green Alert canceled for missing Monona veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Green Alert late Thursday morning for a missing Monona man. MPD issued the alert shortly before 10:30 a.m. indicating the veteran had not been heard from since 11 a.m. the night before when he called someone. When officers when...
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
West side Madison residence burglarized, multiple items reported stolen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail at around 1 p.m. after the resident reported a missing screen window, officials said.
Wisconsin Man’s Bizarre Public Freakout Lands Him In Jail

Here's another example of a news story that could be straight from Florida but, instead, it's out of Wisconsin. So many questions come to mind when you learn about what went down late Sunday night in Madison. Was the suspect drunk, on drugs, or channeling his inner Spider-Man or the Incredible Hulk? No matter what fueled this bizarre behavior, a Wisconsin man was arrested after an incident with a car.
