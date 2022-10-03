Read full article on original website
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody Wednesday after a man allegedly forced a group of high school students out of a vehicle while holding a “torch like device,” police stated. High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at...
Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
MPD: Victim attempted to chase suspect who allegedly stole his personal items
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man attempting to chase down a suspect who had stolen his personal items stopped after the suspect indicated he had a weapon, the Madison Police Department says Thursday. The victim was working nearby Tuesday morning and told police that he went back to his vehicle...
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7: 20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep...
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks STRIPS off and stuffs his 'objection' sign into his waistband - as judge reads out 77 counts against him
The man accused of driving his car through a Wisconsin parade has been ejected from the courtroom on the fourth day of his trial - only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room. Darrell Brooks, 40, also stuffed a laminated sign reading 'objection' into the waistband of...
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
Not guilty pleas entered for man, woman charged in 11-month-old daughter’s 2021 overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — Attorneys for the parents charged in their 11-month-old daughter’s 2021 overdose death entered not guilty pleas on their clients’ behalfs Wednesday, online court records show. Kelsey Kindschy, 32, and Derrick Hawkins, 25, both of Madison, each face one felony charge of neglecting a child...
Police chase, shots fired; Eagle man sentenced
EAGLE, Wis. - An Eagle man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after a report of reckless driving led to a police chase and shots fired in February. Steven James, 38, pleaded guilty in July to OWI (third offense), second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. Additional charges were dismissed.
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in US 12 crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who police said died after a crash on Friday. Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville died of injuries sustained in the crash. Madison police said Quarena was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway AB. He was pronounced dead at...
Motorcyclist who died after striking Beltline guard rail identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who police said died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, died from injuries sustained in a crash on October 2. Madison police said Lewis hit a guard rail on the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street and landed...
Green Alert canceled for missing Monona veteran
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Green Alert late Thursday morning for a missing Monona man. MPD issued the alert shortly before 10:30 a.m. indicating the veteran had not been heard from since 11 a.m. the night before when he called someone. When officers when...
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
West side Madison residence burglarized, multiple items reported stolen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail at around 1 p.m. after the resident reported a missing screen window, officials said.
Teen who allegedly had loaded gun on State Street arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 16-year-old Saturday who they said had a loaded gun on State Street. Officers saw the teen amongst a group in the 500 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Officers allegedly saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband.
Wisconsin Man’s Bizarre Public Freakout Lands Him In Jail
Here's another example of a news story that could be straight from Florida but, instead, it's out of Wisconsin. So many questions come to mind when you learn about what went down late Sunday night in Madison. Was the suspect drunk, on drugs, or channeling his inner Spider-Man or the Incredible Hulk? No matter what fueled this bizarre behavior, a Wisconsin man was arrested after an incident with a car.
