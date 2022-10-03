Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Lady Hornets and Lady Maroon Tide gear for round one of state playoffs
On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Picayune Maroon Tide and Poplarville Hornets will play in the first round of the 4A and 5A state playoffs. In the first round of the 5A bracket, Picayune, who finished 6-15 this season (3rd in district), will play the South Jones Braves (15-7) in Ellisville MS. at 6 p.m.
Picayune Item
Pearl River set for second straight rivalry game
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — From one massive rivalry matchup to the next, the Pearl River football team is set to travel to Ellisville on Saturday to take on Jones College in the 92nd edition of the “Cat Fight”. The Wildcats enter the matchup fresh off an impressive 24-14 victory over archrival Gulf Coast.
Picayune Item
Picayune sweeps rival Poplarville for second win in a row
Picayune’s Lady Maroon Tide volleyball team brought out their best against the Poplarville Lady Hornets in a 3-0 sweep on Monday night. The win gives Picayune a two game streak sitting at 7-14 on the season. Poplarville drops to 11-5 on the season. The set scores were as follows:...
Picayune Item
Local athletes earning mid-season All-Star status
This week, several football players from Poplarville and Picayune have been selected to play in various all star-games in and outside the state of Mississippi. The 2022 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game released its roster featuring the best talent north and south of Mississippi recently. Maroon Tide senior defensive...
Picayune Item
No. 9 MGCCC learns at Folds of Honor Challenge
PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast made the long trip to Michigan to learn about playing golf in the same part of the world as the NJCAA championship next spring. After the first day of the Folds of Honor Challenge in Allendale, the Bulldogs learned that and more. Gulf Coast is tied for fifth in a field filled with top four-year schools at their respective levels. The Bulldogs finished the first two rounds at 34-over, with host Grand Valley State leading the pack at 7-under on The Meadows, their home course.
Picayune Item
Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi. The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:. Girls: PRC 91, West...
Picayune Item
Pearl River golf grabs fourth at Copiah-Lincoln invitational
NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Pearl River golf team bounced back from a rough first tournament to turn in one of its best performances since its rebirth, finishing fourth overall in the Copiah-Lincoln Invitational at Beau Pre’ Country Club. The Wildcats fell just three strokes shy of earning third...
impact601.com
Corn, Crack, and a Competition
There’s an old saying that goes, “Put your money where your mouth is.” There’s another old saying that reads something like, “His mouth wrote a check that his butt couldn’t cash.” For too many times in my life I’ve opened my mouth when I probably shouldn’t have. Only time will tell if this is one of those moments.
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
sm2media.com
Welfare Funding of Volleyball Center Is Bad News for USM, Former Athlete
The University of Southern Mississippi has been on the wrong end of a torrent of bad publicity for months after media reports, text messages, and court documents show that the USM allegedly received $5 million from federal welfare funds to build the volleyball gymnasium that opened in 2020. The alleged misspending also involves Brett Favre, the most famous former USM athlete. So far, the university has been silent on how it plans to respond to the scandal.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
Picayune Item
Addie Rena Hollins Gable
“God is our refuge and strength an ever present help in a time of trouble. (Psalms 46:1) Addie Rena Hollins Gable passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Picayune, Mississippi on June 5, 1985 to Ms Linda Faye Hollins and Mr. Darrell Perkins. She attended school in Picayune School System and later attended Escambia High School in Florida.
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
Picayune Item
Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax
Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
Picayune Item
Birth Announcements collect from Highland Community Hospital
Ne’Kia Carter and Christopher Williamson of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Reign Carter Williamson, born on Sept. 7, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital. Makenna Frances Scroggs and Brennan Christopher Barras of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Delilah Blake Barras, born on Sept. 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
