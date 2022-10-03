Read full article on original website
HOTWALKER
3d ago
I guess we're just hoping to stop this before it happens...I'm not sure if that's a good way of going about this!
Jury convicts Bethlehem man of 2 burglaries, 2 attempted burglaries
A Northampton County jury convicted a Bethlehem man Wednesday of two burglaries and two attempted burglaries on Bethlehem’s Southside, according to the district attorney’s office. The jury acquitted 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich of a third burglary, and charges were withdrawn in a fourth case, according to Northampton County Assistant...
Shot man driven to local ER, gunman still at large, Bethlehem police say
A shot man was dropped off at a local emergency room early Friday morning, and the culprit is still at large, Bethlehem police said. While no arrests have been made as of late Friday morning, city police said there was no danger to the public. Police said the 30-year-old victim...
Apparent swastika painted on Hackettstown school field, cops investigating
Hackettstown police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic symbol painted over the weekend on a field at the town high school. The vandalism occurred Saturday on the girls soccer field at the high school, 599 Warren St., town police said. What appeared to be a swastika, a symbol...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty in South Side Bethlehem burglary spree
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021. 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
Montco Teen Charged With Threatening To Shoot Up High School In Lehigh Valley: Report
A high school in the Lehigh Valley was under increased security for one day last week and a Montgomery County teenager was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school," according to LehighValleyLive. The 18-year-old Phoenixville resident was released from Northampton County Jail and charged with a...
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
Bethlehem area motorcyclist dies in Lehigh County crash
A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with a car in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Friday. Edward Senick, 63, from Bethlehem Township, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Seidersville Road, when he lost control of the bike, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle
Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing teen from Allen Twp. found safe
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A teenager who ran away from home in Northampton County has been found safe. Justin Nunamacher, 16, had left his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, police said in a news release. He has now been reunited with his family.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
Man accused of breaking into occupied home in Bethlehem Twp. to steal credit cards
Stolen credit cards allegedly used for online gambling helped Bethlehem Township police track a home burglary suspect. Ben Alan Parichuk, a 51-year-old man believed to be homeless, is accused of breaking into an occupied home in the 1700 block of Blush Court through the garage during the night between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Opening statements began Wednesday for West Chester quadruple murder trial
Singh, 40, faces murder charges for the deaths of his wife Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58.
