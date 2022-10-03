ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 7

HOTWALKER
3d ago

I guess we're just hoping to stop this before it happens...I'm not sure if that's a good way of going about this!

Reply(1)
4
 

NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty in South Side Bethlehem burglary spree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021. 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Steve Novak
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
#Liberty High School#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle

Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing teen from Allen Twp. found safe

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A teenager who ran away from home in Northampton County has been found safe. Justin Nunamacher, 16, had left his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, police said in a news release. He has now been reunited with his family.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash

HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
