Picayune Item
Lady Hornets and Lady Maroon Tide gear for round one of state playoffs
On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Picayune Maroon Tide and Poplarville Hornets will play in the first round of the 4A and 5A state playoffs. In the first round of the 5A bracket, Picayune, who finished 6-15 this season (3rd in district), will play the South Jones Braves (15-7) in Ellisville MS. at 6 p.m.
Picayune Item
Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi. The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:. Girls: PRC 91, West...
Picayune Item
Quentin Baker, Natalie Bartholomew named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River golf’s Quentin Baker (Poplarville) and volleyball’s Natalie Bartholomew have been named Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week. QUENTIN BAKER. Baker earns the award after leading the Pearl River golf team to its best performance since its rebirth last season....
Picayune Item
No. 9 MGCCC learns at Folds of Honor Challenge
PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast made the long trip to Michigan to learn about playing golf in the same part of the world as the NJCAA championship next spring. After the first day of the Folds of Honor Challenge in Allendale, the Bulldogs learned that and more. Gulf Coast is tied for fifth in a field filled with top four-year schools at their respective levels. The Bulldogs finished the first two rounds at 34-over, with host Grand Valley State leading the pack at 7-under on The Meadows, their home course.
Picayune Item
Local athletes earning mid-season All-Star status
This week, several football players from Poplarville and Picayune have been selected to play in various all star-games in and outside the state of Mississippi. The 2022 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game released its roster featuring the best talent north and south of Mississippi recently. Maroon Tide senior defensive...
Picayune Item
Pearl River golf grabs fourth at Copiah-Lincoln invitational
NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Pearl River golf team bounced back from a rough first tournament to turn in one of its best performances since its rebirth, finishing fourth overall in the Copiah-Lincoln Invitational at Beau Pre’ Country Club. The Wildcats fell just three strokes shy of earning third...
Picayune Item
No. 13 Pearl River tops Itawamba in return home
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A trio of goals was the difference Tuesday as the No. 13 Pearl River women’s soccer team returned home to knock off visiting Itawamba 3-0. “The girls came out and worked really hard as usual,” Pearl River coach Henrik Madsen said. “That’s always one of our goals. We created a bunch of chances, but Itawamba is always very good. David (Strother) does a super job of getting them organized, so they’re tough to break down.”
impact601.com
Corn, Crack, and a Competition
There’s an old saying that goes, “Put your money where your mouth is.” There’s another old saying that reads something like, “His mouth wrote a check that his butt couldn’t cash.” For too many times in my life I’ve opened my mouth when I probably shouldn’t have. Only time will tell if this is one of those moments.
Picayune Item
Bulldogs look to break skid at Co-Lin
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to break a two-game losing streak Thursday when the Bulldogs travel to Wesson. Gulf Coast takes on Copiah-Lincoln at H.L. Stone Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. Despite falling to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the MACCC South, coach Jack Wright stresses...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
sm2media.com
Welfare Funding of Volleyball Center Is Bad News for USM, Former Athlete
The University of Southern Mississippi has been on the wrong end of a torrent of bad publicity for months after media reports, text messages, and court documents show that the USM allegedly received $5 million from federal welfare funds to build the volleyball gymnasium that opened in 2020. The alleged misspending also involves Brett Favre, the most famous former USM athlete. So far, the university has been silent on how it plans to respond to the scandal.
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Picayune Item
Addie Rena Hollins Gable
“God is our refuge and strength an ever present help in a time of trouble. (Psalms 46:1) Addie Rena Hollins Gable passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Picayune, Mississippi on June 5, 1985 to Ms Linda Faye Hollins and Mr. Darrell Perkins. She attended school in Picayune School System and later attended Escambia High School in Florida.
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
Picayune Item
Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax
Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
