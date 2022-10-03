ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

Picayune Item

Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi. The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:. Girls: PRC 91, West...
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Quentin Baker, Natalie Bartholomew named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River golf’s Quentin Baker (Poplarville) and volleyball’s Natalie Bartholomew have been named Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week. QUENTIN BAKER. Baker earns the award after leading the Pearl River golf team to its best performance since its rebirth last season....
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

No. 9 MGCCC learns at Folds of Honor Challenge

PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast made the long trip to Michigan to learn about playing golf in the same part of the world as the NJCAA championship next spring. After the first day of the Folds of Honor Challenge in Allendale, the Bulldogs learned that and more. Gulf Coast is tied for fifth in a field filled with top four-year schools at their respective levels. The Bulldogs finished the first two rounds at 34-over, with host Grand Valley State leading the pack at 7-under on The Meadows, their home course.
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Local athletes earning mid-season All-Star status

This week, several football players from Poplarville and Picayune have been selected to play in various all star-games in and outside the state of Mississippi. The 2022 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game released its roster featuring the best talent north and south of Mississippi recently. Maroon Tide senior defensive...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River golf grabs fourth at Copiah-Lincoln invitational

NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Pearl River golf team bounced back from a rough first tournament to turn in one of its best performances since its rebirth, finishing fourth overall in the Copiah-Lincoln Invitational at Beau Pre’ Country Club. The Wildcats fell just three strokes shy of earning third...
PEARL RIVER, LA
Picayune Item

No. 13 Pearl River tops Itawamba in return home

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A trio of goals was the difference Tuesday as the No. 13 Pearl River women’s soccer team returned home to knock off visiting Itawamba 3-0. “The girls came out and worked really hard as usual,” Pearl River coach Henrik Madsen said. “That’s always one of our goals. We created a bunch of chances, but Itawamba is always very good. David (Strother) does a super job of getting them organized, so they’re tough to break down.”
PEARL RIVER, LA
impact601.com

Corn, Crack, and a Competition

There’s an old saying that goes, “Put your money where your mouth is.” There’s another old saying that reads something like, “His mouth wrote a check that his butt couldn’t cash.” For too many times in my life I’ve opened my mouth when I probably shouldn’t have. Only time will tell if this is one of those moments.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Bulldogs look to break skid at Co-Lin

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to break a two-game losing streak Thursday when the Bulldogs travel to Wesson. Gulf Coast takes on Copiah-Lincoln at H.L. Stone Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. Despite falling to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the MACCC South, coach Jack Wright stresses...
PERKINSTON, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
sm2media.com

Welfare Funding of Volleyball Center Is Bad News for USM, Former Athlete

The University of Southern Mississippi has been on the wrong end of a torrent of bad publicity for months after media reports, text messages, and court documents show that the USM allegedly received $5 million from federal welfare funds to build the volleyball gymnasium that opened in 2020. The alleged misspending also involves Brett Favre, the most famous former USM athlete. So far, the university has been silent on how it plans to respond to the scandal.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Addie Rena Hollins Gable

“God is our refuge and strength an ever present help in a time of trouble. (Psalms 46:1) Addie Rena Hollins Gable passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Picayune, Mississippi on June 5, 1985 to Ms Linda Faye Hollins and Mr. Darrell Perkins. She attended school in Picayune School System and later attended Escambia High School in Florida.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax

Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...

