Biden pardons thousands convicted for 'simple possession' of marijuana

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted...
U.S. POLITICS
Federal judge orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify as part of a class action lawsuit brought by nonprofit abortion funds. Abortion funds are asking the court for an injunction that would prohibit defendants from punishing organizations that facilitate abortion care outside Texas, according to court documents.
TEXAS STATE
