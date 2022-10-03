Read full article on original website
Related
KGO
Trump lawyers ask Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent...
KGO
DACA protections remain in place as appeals court orders review, says it's illegal
A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program -- which shields hundreds of thousands of young adult migrants from deportation and permits them to work in the U.S. -- is unlawful. But the appellate panel allowed DACA's protections to remain in place,...
KGO
Biden pardons thousands convicted for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted...
KGO
Federal judge orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit
A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify as part of a class action lawsuit brought by nonprofit abortion funds. Abortion funds are asking the court for an injunction that would prohibit defendants from punishing organizations that facilitate abortion care outside Texas, according to court documents.
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia Supreme Court overturns circuit court’s decision to block school choice program
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a circuit court injunction on the Hope Scholarship Program, enabling across-the-state access to flexible education opportunities.
Comments / 0