Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz. Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content to be hosted on a decentralized censorship-resistant blockchain. Posts on...
thenewscrypto.com
SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Back on Track
According to a Twitter representative, the firm plans to finalize for $54.20 per share. On Tuesday, Twitter’s share price surged as the news of Elon Musk’s SEC filing spread. The new SEC filing about the acquisition raises the prospect that Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter could soon come...
thenewscrypto.com
Apollo Global, Sixth Street Never Part of Musk’s Twitter Deal
Many see the takeover as potentially influencing the results of future elections. The Twitter stock soared almost 20%, reaching a new high of $52.06. Concerns were raised among investors when Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave his approval. To go through with the $44 billion takeover of Twitter at $54.20 per share. Neither the May third-party equity financing nor the May debt financing included participation from Apollo Global Management or Sixth Street Partners.
thenewscrypto.com
Musk’s Twitter Lawsuit Is on Hold – Will He Finalize the Deal?
Twitter lawsuit is on hold to allow Elon Musk to finalize the deal by October 28. Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter at the initial offer price of $54.20 per share. Delaware Chancery Judge halted Twitter Inc’s lawsuit against Elon Musk on Thursday, allowing the billionaire time to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. The parties have until 5 p.m. on October 28 to finalize the takeover of Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin Price Surges 8% Amid Elon Musk Twitter Deal Update
According to the report, the billionaire sent Twitter a letter proposing the revival. The result was a 12.67% increase in the value of Twitter shares that day. Following the revival of Elon Musk’s takeover discussions, rumors have circulated that Dogecoin (DOGE) might replace the dollar as Twitter’s official currency. Recent reports indicate that Musk is offering to acquire Twitter at the first bid price of $54.20 per share. In this light, further conjecture has arisen as a consequence of Elon Musk’s apparent involvement with the DOGE project. The DOGE Army on Twitter is divided over whether or not Dogecoin should become Twitter’s official currency.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin DeFi Provider DeFiChain Launches New dTokens
Four additional decentralized tokens are available on DeFiChain’s DEX. DeFiChain offers users price exposure to their preferred assets without geographical restrictions. Four new decentralized tokens have been added to the DEX of DeFiChain, the leading blockchain in the world on the Bitcoin network. DeFiChain aims to make decentralized financial apps and services accessible to everyone, as it, the newly added dTokens are, Wal-Mart ($dWMT), Unilever ($dUL ), US Oil Fund ($dUSO), and US Gas Fund ($dUNG).
thenewscrypto.com
Talent Protocol supports the next generation of builders through the acquisition of Agora Labs
Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com Is Expanding Its Usage in Canada
Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now use Google Pay and Apple Pay. These apps are one-point solutions for multiple on-site, in-app, and in-store transactions. Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now make use of the functionalities with both Google Pay and Apple Pay. The exchange has declared the addiction of their visa cards, in the list of payment options by the prominent apps today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Transfer Feature Enabled For Users by Telegram
The Open Network (TON) Foundation is responsible for developing the service. A 0.9% commission would be applied when selling cryptocurrency. Telegram released its crypto transfer and exchange tool at a time when more and more traditional businesses are using crypto. Telegram, a provider of instant messaging services, has introduced a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange. The Open Network (TON) Foundation, which Telegram’s creators also started, is responsible for developing the service. Moreover, the group is made up of open-source programmers who are dedicated to seeing TON through its development phase.
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Invests $5 Million in New Ethereum Index Fund
Fidelity has been hard at work on their own cryptocurrency exchange, called EDX Markets. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital first informed about the update. Registration paperwork submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Fidelity has invested $5 million in a new Ethereum index fund. Moreover, the $4.5 trillion asset management filed its Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund with the SEC on Tuesday. But reported that the first sale occurred on September 26.
thenewscrypto.com
$39M more Crypto Assets and BTC of Terra Founder Freezed!
More cases filed against Terra founder Do Kwon. Crypto and BTC assets worth $39 million frozen. Do Kwon denies such allegations. With the entire empire completely crumbling down, continuous reports and cases have been filed against the Terra founder Do Kwon. The downfall of the LUNA, and UST has completely devastated the entire crypto ecosystem in other words.
thenewscrypto.com
$ET price increased by nearly 100 times after listing, rising the unprecedented popularity of the SuperEx Web3 Ecosystem!
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
Comments / 0