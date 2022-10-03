According to the report, the billionaire sent Twitter a letter proposing the revival. The result was a 12.67% increase in the value of Twitter shares that day. Following the revival of Elon Musk’s takeover discussions, rumors have circulated that Dogecoin (DOGE) might replace the dollar as Twitter’s official currency. Recent reports indicate that Musk is offering to acquire Twitter at the first bid price of $54.20 per share. In this light, further conjecture has arisen as a consequence of Elon Musk’s apparent involvement with the DOGE project. The DOGE Army on Twitter is divided over whether or not Dogecoin should become Twitter’s official currency.

