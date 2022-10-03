ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He was to announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA

